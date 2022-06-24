Want to celebrate the world’s best mobile games creators? Nominate them for the 2022 Top 50 Game Makers

Nominations are now live for the 2022 2022 PocketGamer.biz Top 50 Game Makers list, accessible through this link and below.

PocketGamer.biz strives to champion the very best of the mobile games industry, and our annual Top 50 Game Makers list is a key part in celebrating the global games industry’s most exciting and authoritative sector.

There has been considerable gains, growth, and dramatic movement across the board, and fundamentally some amazing games released over the past 12 months. So, we’re looking for your help and input: who do you think deserves to be in the spotlight?

You can nominate your company or a game creator you believe deserves to be acknowledged

Nominations are open until July 10 2022, and the judging criteria can be found below.

Eligibility and criteria

The Top 50 Game Makers list covers developers and publishers of all sizes. Tool providers, engine makers, ad networks, and other service providers and middleware vendors are not eligible for entry.

Final placement is the Top 50 list is an editorial decision, and the criteria expands from quality and quantity of new games released, financial performance over the last 12 months, notable innovation or impact on the industry, cultural impact, and future potential.

You can see the 2021 Top 50 Game Makers list through this link.

Submit your company below and we'll be sure to consider them, then check back on PocketGamer.biz in August 2022 to see if you made the list.