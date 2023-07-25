June 2023’s most downloaded mobile games revealed

Sensor Tower has released a new report identifying the most downloaded mobile games for June 2023.

Garena Free Fire emerged as the most downloaded title, thanks in part to a crossover event with Spider-Man to celebrate the release of Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse on June 2. The game achieved almost 19 million downloads, and proved to be a particular success in India, which accounted for 27.9% of downloads. This was followed by Indonesia with 12.7% and Vietnam with 8.1%.

Subway Surfers was close behind, with 18.5 million downloads. Again India proved to be a key market, accounting for 24.2% of the total, while the USA (7.8%) and Brazil (7.3%) came in second and third place respectively. This was helped in part by the introduction of the New York map, new cosmetics, and the introduction of Rain, the game’s first genderqueer character.

India’s star continues to rise

Once again India proved to be the top market for the month’s third most downloaded game, Ludo King, accounting for a massive 83% of its 18.4 million downloads. This was followed by Indonesia at 4.9% and Pakistan at 3.1%. Whereas other events and releases focused on other markets, Ludo King celebrated India with a new version which featured Monsoon season, specifically to honour its Indian fans. However, it should be noted that Across the Spiderverse includes the character of Pavitr Prabhakar, an Indian Spider-man, which may have helped raise the game’s profile.

In total, mobile game downloads remained almost static month-on-month at 4.44 billion, with India ranking first at 862 million - 19.4% of the global total. This was more than 10% more than the second place market, the USA (8.4%). Brazil came in third at 8.3%.

Undawn, Tencent India’s comeback title proved to be a massive success soon after its launch on June 15, topping the global download growth charts for the month. This was followed by another new entry, Robot War: Robot Transform, while Traffic Rider came in third place.

Of course, there’s one notable omission from the top ten: the global smash hit Honkai: Star Rail. The game broke records upon its release in April, but it seems June saw a marked slowdown in fresh installs worldwide.

Earlier this month, Sensor Tower reported that the newly released Dragon Quest Champions earned $10 million in the first two weeks.