News

Lion Studios' puzzler Save The Girl tops global downloads for April 2020

Lion Studios' puzzler Save The Girl tops global downloads for April 2020
By , Staff Writer

Lion Studios' Save The Girl was the most downloaded mobile game globally for the month of April 2020.

According to Sensor Tower data, the casual puzzler generated over 50 million installs, with the US making up 11.5 per cent of that number and Brazil representing close to 8.3 per cent.

Gardenscapes placed second for April with 37.7 million downloads, while also helping to push Playrix's lifetime installs across its entire portfolio to 1.1 billion. India claimed the highest number of downloads for the game at 22.7 per cent, followed by the US settling for second at 6.2 per cent.

Tencent's battle royale PUBG Mobile ranked in third position for worldwide installs, ahead of Garena Free Fire from Garena and Ludo King from Gametion, which secured fourth and fifth spots respectively.

Hypercasual drop?

Hypercasual games experienced a slight drop in April, potentially down to the Covid-19 pandemic, as the remaining five titles were made up of Subway Surfers, Brain Test, Brain Out, Go Knots 3D, and Fishdom.

Playrix claimed the accolade of being the only developer to have two games within the top 10 most downloads for the month, thanks to Gardenscapes and Fishdom.

Interestingly, for the month of March, Lion King's Slap Kings accumulated the highest number of downloads but in April has fallen out of the 10 altogether.

Sensor Tower recently received a $45 million investment from a new strategic partnership with private equity firm Riverwood Capital.

Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is the staff writer for PocketGamer.biz and also a member of the Pocket Gamer Podcast. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999 talking about Smash Bros. and everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes.

Related Articles

1 as News Sep 25th, 2018

Weekly global mobile game charts: Voodoo and Lion Studios battle it out for top spots

as News Sep 19th, 2018

Weekly global mobile game charts: Lion Studios rules the roost in China, UK and US

News May 13th, 2020

Gardenscapes helps grow Playrix's downloads to 1.1 billion

1 News Mar 20th, 2020

Exclusive: Google mobile downloads suggest Stadia has sold 107,000 units in the last two months

News Jan 10th, 2020

Pokemon GO evolves to best year ever at $894 million in revenue from 2019

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies