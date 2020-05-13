Gardenscapes helps grow Playrix's downloads to 1.1 billion

Dublin-based mobile games publisher Playrix has accumulated 1.1 billion in worldwide downloads across its entire catalogue.

According to Sensor Tower, the developer has reached this milestone through a number of its popular titles, including Gardenscapes, Homescapes, Fishdom and Township. Gardenscapes earned itself top spot, having generated 324 million installs or 29.2 per cent of the overall total.

Homescapes placed second at 312.4 million downloads before Township and Fishdom secured third and fourth with 275 million and 173.4 million installs respectively.

It's been a great time for the publisher as Gardenscapes dethroned Candy Crush Saga for monthly global consumer spend in April 2020, marking the first time the King giant has been beaten since 2012.

This was backed up by Sensor Tower data confirming that April was Playrix's best month ever for both revenue ($200 million) and downloads (95.8 million) across its portfolio.

Nearing $2 billion

Since launching in January 2014, Gardenscapes has accumulated $1.9 billion in player spending with Homescapes again following in second at $1.4 billion. Township claimed third at $842 million with Fishdom then rounding out the group with an estimated $701.6 million.

US residents made up the largest portion of player spend at $2 billion or 42.2 per cent of the total figure. Japan settled for second with $488 million or 10 per cent and Germany ranked in third with $410 million or 8.5 per cent.

App Store players accounted for the largest bulk of revenue at $2.5 billion or 52.7 per cent. Google Play then made up the final $2.3 billion or 47.3 per cent.

Most recently, Playrix launched its first-ever hidden object game, Manor Matters, after a six-month soft launch.