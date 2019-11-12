Playrix’s Homescapes surpasses $1 billion in lifetime revenue at $4.60 per download

Story-driven match-three puzzler Homescapes has surpassed $1 billion in lifetime revenue, according to Sensor Tower data.

Launched in September 2017, the game that was developed by the Russian-based studio Playrix has now brought in more than 223 million downloads.

It’s predecessor Gardenscapes launched in August 2016 and has grossed $1.4 billion from 198 million installs.

The US generated the highest amount of player spending at $441 million, equal to 25 per cent of the overall gross revenue.

Japan placed second at near to $109 million or 11 per cent while Germany ranked third with $74 million or 7 per cent.

$571 million of the figure originated from the App Store or 56 per cent, while Google Play users made up the remaining 44 per cent or $457 million.

Homescape players spent an average of $4.60 per download.

U-S-A, U-S-A

Similarly, the US picked up the largest number of unique downloads at 33 million or 15 per cent. Russia followed with near to 20 million or 9 per cent and India grabbed bronze with over 17 million installs, which equalled 7 per cent.

69 per cent or 154 million of those downloads were generated from the Google Play store. The App Store then claimed the leftover 71 million or 31 per cent.

Earlier this year, the Russian developer soft-launched a new match-three puzzler Wildscapes.