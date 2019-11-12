News

Playrix’s Homescapes surpasses $1 billion in lifetime revenue at $4.60 per download

Playrix’s Homescapes surpasses $1 billion in lifetime revenue at $4.60 per download
By , Staff Writer

Story-driven match-three puzzler Homescapes has surpassed $1 billion in lifetime revenue, according to Sensor Tower data.

Launched in September 2017, the game that was developed by the Russian-based studio Playrix has now brought in more than 223 million downloads.

It’s predecessor Gardenscapes launched in August 2016 and has grossed $1.4 billion from 198 million installs.

The US generated the highest amount of player spending at $441 million, equal to 25 per cent of the overall gross revenue.

Japan placed second at near to $109 million or 11 per cent while Germany ranked third with $74 million or 7 per cent.

$571 million of the figure originated from the App Store or 56 per cent, while Google Play users made up the remaining 44 per cent or $457 million.

Homescape players spent an average of $4.60 per download.

U-S-A, U-S-A

Similarly, the US picked up the largest number of unique downloads at 33 million or 15 per cent. Russia followed with near to 20 million or 9 per cent and India grabbed bronze with over 17 million installs, which equalled 7 per cent.

69 per cent or 154 million of those downloads were generated from the Google Play store. The App Store then claimed the leftover 71 million or 31 per cent.

Earlier this year, the Russian developer soft-launched a new match-three puzzler Wildscapes.

Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is a freelance writer from Yorkshire, who's work has been published for Tech Radar, Nintendo Life, Kotaku UK and more. He regularly attends Smash Bros. tournaments, while trying to keep up-to-date on everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999.

Related Articles

News Oct 5th, 2018

Playrix’s Homescapes builds up $420m in revenue for first year

as News Aug 29th, 2019

Weekly global mobile games charts: Playrix's Gardenscapes, Homescapes and Township bag top 10 grossing spots

News Aug 12th, 2019

Tencent was the top grossing global apps publisher in July

as News Mar 4th, 2019

Weekly global mobile games charts: Playrix's Homescapes resurgent in the US top grossing rankings

News Oct 11th, 2019

Tencent tops September mobile publisher grossing chart

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies