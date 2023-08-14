August's Mobile Movers and Shakers: Ahmed Sharif joins Sandsoft, Jeaneane Falkler moves to Room 8 and more

The mobile game industry is huge and growing so there's a lot to keep track of. Whether that’s new board members, executives or key team members, knowing who’s going where and doing what is key to understanding the industry.

That’s where this our weekly round-up of hires comes in. Who's doing what for who and where… Every Monday we give a brief rundown of the latest moves. Starting off today with…

Sandsoft Games appoints Meta veteran Ahmed Sharif as cheif technology officer

In his new role, Sharif will drive technology and innovation across the business, with a focus on enhancing and scaling the Sandsoft Publishing Platform. Additionally, Ahmed will provide technical direction for Sandsoft’s in-house game development while offering support and guidance to the studio and engineering teams.

"It goes without saying that Ahmed is a significant hire for Sandsoft,” said CEO David Fernandez.

Prior to his appointment, Sharif worked at Meta, holding the role of head of AR, VR, metaverse automation and platform engineering. Additionally, he has held leadership roles in leading game companies such as Electronic Arts, Tag Games, and Sony Interactive Entertainment.

Amir Satvat joins Tencent as business development director for investment and partnerships

Satvat has previously been a strategic advisor at PlaySide Studios and prior to that was Head Of Global Startup Operations | AWS at Amazon.

Writing about his new position in a post on LinkedIn, Satvat says, “I’ve embarked on a new chapter with Tencent Games as their Business Development Director for Investment and Partnerships. Joining the world's leading video game company is a dream realized. The warmth and reception from the Tencent team have been truly heartening.

“My anticipation for this role is electric. I look forward to reconnecting with familiar faces and forging fresh bonds in the greatest industry in the world. And I'm especially excited to represent Tencent at gamescom, wearing my badge with immense pride. Here's to embarking on the greatest adventure of a lifetime!”

Super Company appoints Carlos Pereira as brand marketing manager

Super Company is a mobile publisher specialising in the revival of underperforming games and apps. “They buy your old game and help you make money with a product in the game graveyard. In my opinion, this is an amazing mission with the potential to improve the cash flow of medium and small game studios.”

Pereira’s role at Super Company is to guide its LinkedIn presence, improving its brand awareness and lead generation. Previously he was Consulting Business Analyst at Hermit Crab Game Studio and working as representative for AppMagic in Brazil, showing its platform to new customers and writing content using its database. He is also the founder of Game & Market, offering research and analysis services for development initiatives and funding strategies

Jon Wilcox is the new head of global communications and events at CI Games

CI Games, the publisher, developer and distributor of interactive entertainment is based in Warsaw with a New York office. Their games include the highly acclaimed multi-million seller Lords of the Fallen and the Sniper Ghost Warrior franchise with over seven million players.

Prior to his new role as head of global communications and events with CI Games, Wilcox was senior pr and events lead at Team 17 and before that senior communications manager at Jagex. He is also Co-host & co-producer of The PR Hub Podcast.

Room 8 Group Welcomes Jeaneane Falkler as Chief Revenue Officer

Room 8 Group has announced the appointment of Jeaneane Falkler as the company’s chief revenue officer. Previously Jeaneane was president at Technicolor Games and VP of global sales and business development at Lionbridge Games across a two-decade long career in games.

“I am truly thrilled to join Room 8 Group as chief revenue officer,” says Falkler. “This is an incredible opportunity to leverage my passion for technology, entertainment, and gaming to make a transformative impact on growth, company culture, and the values that define Room 8 Group. I look forward to collaborating with our exceptional teams and contributing to the company’s continued success.”

Playtika appoints Nadav Moshes as competitive Intelligence Lead

Game developer and publisher Playtika has been a pioneer in the games industry with more than 34 million monthly active users across a portfolio of casual games titles.

In his new role Moshes will lead Playtika competitive intelligence & market insight activities across all game aspects as part of their business strategy department.

Previously Moshes was Business Analyst & CSM at Kissterra and Business Analyst

For SQLink Group

Waqas Khan joins Kwalee as senior product manager

Kwalee, the mobile, PC and consoles developer with over one billion downloads via hits such as Draw It, Jetpack Jump, and Airport Security have appointed Waqas Khan as senior product manager.

Previously Khan was a senior digital project manager at Imobisoft, where he worked to define project goals, deliverables, and schedules, create project plans and manage project scope, budget, and quality. Prior to that he was product manager at Allup and technical projects manager at Cygnis Media.

Euikwang (Josh) Kim has been appointed as a data engineer at NC Soft

Kim, a software engineer/neuroscience lab assistant with entry-level experience in web application development and deep learning model engineering has been appointed as data engineer for NC soft.

Previously Kim was back end engineer for Iieum and a research assistant as part of Isik Computational Cognitive Neuroscience Lab

Ezgi Turhaner begins new role as director, EMEA business development at ByteBrew

ByteBrew, the free all-in-one mobile game growth platform for game analytics, retention, monetization tracking, player progression, remote configs, a/b testing and more has appointed Ezgi Turhaner as their new director, EMEA business development.

Turhaner previously held a role as Business Development Specialist & Product, Lion Studios at Applovin before moving on to look after new initiatives. She is also the founder of the Founders In Berlin podcast and an ambassador for Women In Games.

