PG Connects Jordan 2023 is a MUST for Indies! Here's why...

If you've attended a Pocket Gamer Connects conference before, you're probably aware that indie developers and publishers make up a significant portion of our attendees. In fact, historically, around 70% of our audience consists of talented gamemakers and we're once again incredibly proud to support our indie audience and maximise their experience at our upcoming shows.

So if you're an indie developer seeking to scale your business and career, PG Connects conferences are the perfect destination. We can bring you face-to-face with key decision-makers in the industry, by providing the perfect environment for learning, networking, and growth. And, for PGC Jordan (November 4 - 5) we'll be recognising the exceptional indie talent within the MENA region and delivering unmatched opportunities to help you to achieve the career breakthrough you've always dreamed of.

Live from Jordan, and overlooking the picturesque Dead Sea, over 700 games industry professionals will gather from across the globe to gain insights from more than 100 top thought leaders from around the world of games. Brace yourself for two action-packed days filled with impactful talks, seminars, and panel discussions. It's all part of the abundant learning, networking, and scaling opportunities that await indie developers like you.

Want to know more about what we have in store for indies at PG Connects Jordan? Here's what's happening:

The VERY big indie pitch: Mobile, PC and Console Edition

Pitch your indie games to a panel of expert judges across Mobile, PC and Console.

This unique format gives each developer five minutes (including Q&A) with each panel of experts, meaning all entrants will get feedback in real-time and post-event via email too. Think 'speed-dating for developers and experts' and you get the idea.

It's a fantastic chance for media coverage, instant feedback and maybe even a PRIZE!

When does it take place?

The Very Big Indie Pitch is scheduled to run on Saturday, November 4th.

The session will run 12:00pm – 3:00pm.

The Big Indie Zone

An exclusive expo area within the conference, dedicated to indie developers and their games.

Developers can pre-book a two-day demo table (inc: conference passes, making this an excellent value option). Present your awesome creation to fellow Connects delegates live in Jordan! The expo area runs for the full duration of the two days of the show.

Be a key indie attraction in a vibrant and popular part of our event and get your game in front of publishers looking for new talent, investors in search of their next focus, service providers keen to share the benefits of their tools, plus other developers so that you can exchange ideas with your contemporaries.

Win a complimentary Big Indie Zone expo table!

Grab a chance to access the conference for free! This year, we’re running an exclusive competition where indie developers can enter a draw to win a free expo table and conference tickets. Tickets and tables are very limited.

Enter the indies-only draw to see if you can potentially attend the conference for free plus win expo table space.

Apply for consideration or book a table now to guarantee your place right here.



PLUS: Discounted ticket rates for indies

Tickets are available now for a limited time at our Mid-Term level. Mid-Term prices from as little as £220 for indie developers. Our Mid-Term offer has been extended though it's only available until next week. Grab your tickets while you still can!

The Incredible Indies Developer Track

All the Indie-spensable info you could wish for! Here we are celebrating THE BEST in indie development. Learn how to survive and thrive as a smaller studio in today's competitive games development landscape.

Discover essential strategies and insights, learn how to leverage your strengths, cultivate a unique identity, and differentiate yourself in the market. Explore effective techniques, smart resource management, and innovative approaches to game design. Arm yourself with the knowledge and tools to carve out a successful path for your studio in the dynamic games industry.

Publisher Speedmatch

If you’re looking for somebody to bring your game to market sign up now for this supplemental session. It's where we hand-pick the best contacts for you.

The Publisher SpeedMatch session enables shortlisted developers and publishers to make initial contact during a dedicated one-hour spent in speed-date style meetings.

Publisher SpeedMatch is scheduled to run on Sunday, November 5. The session will run 2:00pm – 3:00pm and is open to all qualifying attendees of PG Connects Jordan. There’s no additional charge but there is a filtering process.

Application Deadline - Wednesday, October 25, 2023.

Investor Connector

The popular match-making event returns for 2023! Are you a game maker looking to secure investment for your next big project? If so, Investor Connector is tailor-made for you!

Investor Connector selects applicants for one-on-one meetings with investors and VCs looking to spend the right kind of money in the right sector. We’ve set aside a quiet space where pre-selected companies looking for funding and investors get to connect one-on-one to discuss their potential involvement.

Investor Connector is scheduled to run on Saturday, November 4. The session will run 10:00am – 1:00pm and is open to all qualifying attendees of PG Connects Jordan. There’s no additional charge but there is a filtering process.

Application Deadline - Wednesday, October 25, 2023.

Book Your Ticket!

Our amazing Mid-Term pricing offer for this unmissable event is available now… but not for long. Take advantage of this opportunity by securing your ticket to our biggest show in the MENA region yet at the best possible price! Prices are rising soon, so you don't want to miss out on the best deal possible!

