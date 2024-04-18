News

Merge Mansion takes on environmental issues in time for Earth Day

The game's Recycle Runaway event is part of Earth Month celebrations as Metacore joins Green Game Jam 2024

By , Deputy Editor

Metacore’s Merge Mansion is hosting a new event, Recycle Runaway which starts today and runs until April 28th, across Earth Day on April 22nd. The special seasonal event highlights Earth Month and aims to showcase how to be more mindful of the excess waste we create, the issues around fast fashion and better practices for our economy through recycling. The game's maker's Metacore are also taking part in the annual Green Game Jam, adding environmentally focused features into games in order to increase player's awareness of environmental issues.

The Recyle Runway event in game allows players to collect used clothes as part of a new spring cleaning project and then upcycle these items into sellable and desirable fashion. The event will take place on a second board and includes new recycled item chains to highlight how small solutions can make a broader impact.

Upcycle and repurpose

We reached out for a comment on the event and what it aims to achieve. Product marketer at Metacore, Stephen Porter says, “We're always thinking of new ways to keep Merge Mansion's audience engaged, and a big part of that is creating seasonal content that is timely, relevant, and above all, entertaining.

"By joining Green Game Jam, we also have a chance to raise awareness of environmental issues and inspire our players to take positive action – in and outside the game. Our recycle runway event is a fun way to highlight upcycling and recycled fashion in a way that stays true to our Merge Mansion characters and story, and we hope our players will have a lot of fun with the event!"

Metacore has also joined the fifth edition of the Green Game Jam 2024, which hopes to get players to take more action for our environment and support studios in adding environmental themes to their existing games. And with over 50 million downloads, Merge Mansion is in a prime position to play an important part in spreading the environmental message.


