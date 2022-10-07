Pete Hines promoted at Bethesda

Coverage from GamesIndustry.biz states that Pete Hines, former senior vice president of global marketing and communications at Bethesda, has been promoted to the head of global publishing. In addition to this, Erin Losi, vice president of global marketing and communications, will now be leading the entirety of Bethesda's global marketing and communications.

Whilst Bethesda is perhaps best known for its PC and console releases, the company has seen success on mobile too. In 2015 Bethesda brought its Fallout franchise to mobile with the free-to-play construction management simulation game Fallout Shelter. The company then went on to bring its massively popular Elder Scrolls franchise to mobile in 2019, with the title surpassing $1.5 million in revenue in its first month of early access.

Commitment to the company

Hines said in a statement "It's a privilege to lead global publishing for Bethesda, a place that’s been my home for 23 years. It’s humbling to think about how far we’ve come in that time, and I’m excited to work in this new role to help our world-class teams make great games."

Losi, who has held various positions throughout the company since 2005, also commented on the recent job progression saying "When I started at Bethesda, there were just a few of us, working on campaigns for Skyrim, Fallout 3, and more. Since then, we’ve grown into a world-class marketing and communications team, and it’s been my great joy to be a part of that growth alongside Pete." Losi went on to say "It’s an honour to join Bethesda’s senior leadership and now lead an award-winning global team of creatives into the future, and to empower them to continue their great work on our upcoming lineup."

Bethesda Softworks is on the list of 10 biggest video game acquisitions of all time as Microsoft acquired parent company ZeniMax Media back in 2020.