Week in Views - What caught our eyes in the last seven days

Daniel Griffiths Editor - PocketGamer.biz

Metaverse company Roblox wants employees back in the office

Yes, you read that right. A company that's all about connecting people and sharing experiences virtually whose "mission is to build a human co-experience platform that enables billions of users to come together to play, learn, communicate, explore and expand their friendships" via their own "immersive multiplayer experiences using Roblox Studio" and their "intuitive desktop design tool" actually reckon that real life is way better than the metaverse.

Yes, after grinning and bearing it, drinking the post-Covid kool aid and being as 'right on' as 'right on' can be, Roblox have admitted that having tens of thousands of global employees lounging around eating crisps in bed isn't actually any good for collaboration, sharing, communicating, exploring and expanding friendships after all.

Yup, Roblox employees - many of which were taken on to handle the demand during the pandemic peaks - will - come 2024 - be putting on actual trousers, passing through their real-life front doors and entering the real world instead. Wonder if they're going to stop paying them the big bucks and start paying them in Robux too?

Paige Cook Features Editor

Gamers actually spend MORE time outdoors, but 58% still think they're lazy

Stereotypes around gamers are something that, as a lifelong gamer, I am very passionate about. We often get tarnished with the brush of living unhealthy lifestyles. Video games are also often the target of blame for bad news regarding violence; we've seen mainstream media branding video games as a cause for these issues, particularly in young people.

Studies like this one always interest me when they tell a different story. It shows that gamers do, in fact, venture into the great outdoors and actually, gaming can have an overwhelming positive effect on a person's mental health and learning ability. It can even be a great way to socialise.

The media doesn't seem to complain quite so much when people spend their entire day watching TV or TikTok so why should gamers get all the bad rep? It comes down to enjoying something in moderation and not neglecting the other essential aspects of your life, something which applies across the board, not just for gamers.

I, for one, look forward to seeing more studies that dispel outdated gaming stereotypes.