Emerge counts Arcade X platform a success in South Africa with over 500,000 games played

Emerge Gaming has reported that its Arcade X technology is “performing exceptionally” in South Africa.

The esports company’s platform is currently serving 60,000 users, all prior to the start of planned “significant marketing efforts.”

Arcade X is a subscription-based streaming platform across both PC and mobile devices. The mobile version provides access to up to 300 casual titles on smartphones and tablets. Over 500,000 game sessions have been logged, with an average session lasting 15 minutes.

"I am very excited that we have successfully proven two of our revenue models,” said CEO and executive director Greg Stevens. “The preliminary results for the launch of Arcade X in South Africa were excellent, demonstrating high potential for our aggressive user acquisition strategy to secure a significant market share in South Africa.

“Our core focus going forward is to duplicate this successful model in other international markets and reduce operating costs to drive profitability."

Emerge now sees itself in a strong position to acquire a significant share of the South African mobile market, setting the stage for further international expansion.


Natalie Clayton
Natalie Clayton
Staff Writer

Natalie Clayton is an Edinburgh-based freelance writer, game developer and public speaker. Relatively new to the scene, she's already been recognised by GamesIndustry.biz and A MAZE for contributions to games culture. Her work has regularly appeared in PCGamesN, alongside sites like RPS, Eurogamer and Polygon.

