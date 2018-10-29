News

Alto’s Odyssey earns $1 million in its first eight months

Alto’s Odyssey earns $1 million in its first eight months
By , Staff Writer

Snowman’s Apple Design Award-winning Alto’s Odyssey has achieved over $1 million in worldwide revenue.

That’s according to Sensor Tower estimates, which reports that the title made its first million worldwide across both Google Play and the App Store in eight months.

For comparison, it’s predecessor Alto’s Adventure took one year to reach that figure. The 2015 title has taken in over $3.5 million in revenue to date.

Running success

On the App Store, Alto’s Odyssey is a $4.99 premium purchase, but the game is free-to-play on Google Play. Likely due to this, 96 per cent of Odyssey’s audience is on Android.

Alto’s Odyssey is most popular in the United States, where 42 per cent of player spend is sourced. China and the UK follow with nine and five per cent respectively.


Tags:
Natalie Clayton
Natalie Clayton
Staff Writer

Natalie Clayton is an Edinburgh-based freelance writer and game developer. Besides PCGamesInsider and Pocketgamer.biz, she's written across the games media landscape and was named in the 2018 GamesIndustry.biz 100 Rising Star list.

Related Articles

as News Oct 24th, 2018

Monster Strike and Puzzle & Dragons have grossed more than $7 billion each

News Oct 19th, 2018

Tencent’s Westernised Arena of Valor takes $15m a year after launch

as News Oct 17th, 2018

NetEase’s PUBG-like Knives Out pulls in over $370 million

News Oct 15th, 2018

Clash Royale took $46 million in September

as News Oct 12th, 2018

Nintendo’s Dragalia Lost finds $16m in revenue after two weeks

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies
Important information

This site uses cookies to store information on your computer. By continuing to use our site, you consent to Steel Media's privacy policy.

Steel Media websites use two types of cookie: (1) those that enable the site to function and perform as required; and (2) analytical cookies which anonymously track visitors only while using the site. If you are not happy with this use of these cookies please review our Privacy Policy to learn how they can be disabled. By disabling cookies some features of the site will not work.