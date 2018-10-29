Alto’s Odyssey earns $1 million in its first eight months

Snowman’s Apple Design Award-winning Alto’s Odyssey has achieved over $1 million in worldwide revenue.

That’s according to Sensor Tower estimates, which reports that the title made its first million worldwide across both Google Play and the App Store in eight months.

For comparison, it’s predecessor Alto’s Adventure took one year to reach that figure. The 2015 title has taken in over $3.5 million in revenue to date.

Running success

On the App Store, Alto’s Odyssey is a $4.99 premium purchase, but the game is free-to-play on Google Play. Likely due to this, 96 per cent of Odyssey’s audience is on Android.

Alto’s Odyssey is most popular in the United States, where 42 per cent of player spend is sourced. China and the UK follow with nine and five per cent respectively.