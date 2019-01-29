Unity acquires 3D positional voice technology firm Vivox

Unity has acquired audio and communications tool firm Vivox.

That company develops 3D positional audio technology for over 125 games including Fortnite, PUBG and League of Legends. The developer boasts over 100 million monthly active users for its tools across PC, mobile and consoles.

Under the undisclosed terms of the deal, Vivox will become a wholly owned subsidiary of the engine maker. But Vivox will retain its ability to operate independently with all staff remaining on board at it’s Framingham, MA office.

Voices raised

“Vivox and Unity share a common mission: to empower creators and developers with the most powerful and accessible tools and services,” said Unity CEO John Riccitiello.

“The ability for gamers to speak to each other, in real-time, is a requirement in connected games because players want to enjoy great moments together.”

“With Vivox part of Unity, we’re excited to work with the team to make connected communications a seamless integration for devs and develop a future roadmap that takes in-game communications to exciting new places.”

Vivox CEO and founder Rob Seaver added: “It has always been our mission to provide game developers the easiest communications services for their games, regardless of platform, scale, or size.”

“Unity touches more than 3 billion devices worldwide and over half of all mobile games are made on Unity, which means our partnership gives developers across the globe an easy entry point into building the creation of their dreams. We’re thrilled to become part of the Unity team.”