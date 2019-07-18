Horizon Blockchain Games raises $3.75 million seed investment

Canadian developer Horizon Blockchain Games has closed a $3.75 million seed round.

The investment was led by Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian’s venture fund, Initialized. Golden Ventures, Polychain, Coinbase, Digital Currency Group, and Inovia Capital also participated.

Horizon is currently working on its debut release, an Ethereum-based trading-card game called SkyWeaver.

Due to enter open beta in the fall, SkyWeaver is an easy-to-access free-to-play game that will support mobile, browser and PC.

In addition to SkyWeaver, Horizon has also created an ID/wallet product called Arcadeum. The open-source platform will – of course – integrate deeply with SkyWeaver, but also enable users to interact with all Ethereum-based dapps.

Reasons to be cheerful

“Peter and the Horizon team have impressed me as a company with great passion to make blockchain meaningful for games,” said Initialized Capital managing partner and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

“We are proud to have invested because not only do they have a long term future vision with a desire to make a positive impact on society, they are a far-seeing video games company, making engaging experiences that will give players all the benefits of digital and physical worlds colliding.”

Horizon CEO Peter Kieltyka also commented: “At Horizon, we’re passionate about giving games blockchain super-powers by offering our players the freedom to own and trade their digital items across an open Internet.”

You can sign up for SkyWeaver’s open beta via its website.

This story was originally published on BlockchainGamer.biz.