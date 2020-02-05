Diversity, work/life balance, and more: It's company culture month on PocketGamer.biz

One trend that we're seeing as we get deeper into 2020 is companies focusing more on their workplace culture and how they can improve the working lives of their staff.

Not that this should be a trend, of course - hopefully developers the world over are starting to take note of the changing world and are adapting accordingly.

Whether that's by hiring a diverse team or simply moving beyond the "slides and ball pits as workplace perks" mentality of older start-ups, there's still so much that studios can do for their employees - just look at Ukie's latest Games Industry Census.

Quality of life

And that's our focus for the month of February - how is the mobile games industry changing its company culture, and why is this important for everyone involved?

To that end, we're turning to you, the mobile game studios of the world, to tell us about what company culture means to you.

Specifically, we're looking for guest articles from across the industry on:

Promoting diversity in the workplace

Improving staff wellbeing and mental health

Improving work/life balance

And anything else you think is relevant

If you want to contribute a new article, or something you've already written that you feel is still relevant today and you are happy for us to republish, please email PocketGamer.biz editor Ric Cowley at ric.cowley@steelmedianetwork.com.

We look forward to hearing from you!