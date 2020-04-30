Sperasoft teams up with Codemasters to work on racing titles

Keywords-owned studio Sperasoft has teamed up with Codemasters to develop racing titles.

Codemasters is behind some of the biggest franchises in the racing genre such as DiRT, F1 and Grid.

The California-based studio will help Codemasters to create new game modes, tools, backend services and online features for various franchises. It is unclear which titles exactly, though it is a fact that both Codemasters and Sperasoft have worked on mobile projects in the past.

"We are proud to be a partner of Codemasters and to share in their cultural principles," said Sperasoft chief commercial officer Denis Larkin.

"With our track record in co-development, our team of experts is focused on delivering the best solutions for our client and gameplay innovations for their fans."

"Bigger features"

"Partnering with Sperasoft on our F1 franchise will enable Codemasters to develop bigger features that wouldn't be possible with our internal resources alone," said Codemasters vice president and executive producer Ian Flatt.

"We are excited to join forces with a company that shares our passion for racing games, and we look forward to revealing more in the coming months."

Keywords Studios acquired Sperasoft for $27 million in December 2017.