Niantic is looking to support 1000 business through Pokemon GO advertisements

Pokemon GO creator Niantic has created the Niantic Local Business Recovery Initiative to help companies that could struggle due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

As revealed in an update, the American firm will select 1000 companies from around the world to have integrated advertisements in Pokemon Go. Players can nominate their local and small businesses. However, for the time being, Niantic is looking for nominations in the US, Japan, UK, Canada and Mexico.

"As we look to the months ahead as parts of the world start to recover, we're also thinking about how we can help safely reopen the outdoors and spark adventures again. We believe this starts by supporting small local businesses that are the backbone of our communities," said Niantic.

Those who wish to make a nomination can do so through the initiative's website.

A helping hand

Niantic has proven to be a charitable organisation this year, as the augmented reality specialist was one of several firms in the industry to donate in support of #BlackLivesMatter.

The company is expected to make a minimum donation of $5 million to combat racism, giving away all proceeds from Pokemon Go Fest 2020 – which will be held digitally from July 25th to 26th. Furthermore, it has pledged to match all employee donations to various charities up to a total of $50,000.