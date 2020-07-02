News

Tru Luv looks to its next phase of emotionally-aware AI development after new funding round

Tru Luv looks to its next phase of emotionally-aware AI development after new funding round
By , Staff Writer

Emotionally-aware artificial intelligence developer Tru Luv will enter its next phase of development and bolster its team after its latest funding round.

The investment came from Real Ventures, Evolve Ventures, Bridge Builders Collaborative and media specialists Aldeon and Everblue Management.

Tru Luv is best known for its companion app #SelfCare, which racked up 527,000 downloads within seven weeks, and has since amassed more than two million installs.

"We support visionary, high-potential founders who alleviate inner suffering and transform lives at scale. We are honored to partner with Brie, a one-of-a-kind visionary, a sought-after changemaker and an ambitious leader with an exhilarating passion for healing," said Evolve Ventures and Foundation managing director Julius Mokrauer.

A caring future

"We see futures of caring, pro-social technology," said Tru Luv CEO Brie Code.

"Within #SelfCare we've proven a completely new interaction model of deepening care and compassion as an alternative to the gamification model of rising challenge, fear, shock, or FOMO. We're thrilled to collaborate with investors who share and actively support our vision, and now we're growing our team of mission-aligned developers."

Currently, the company is looking for a technical lead and AI programmer to join the team, as well as a variety of other key positions.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

News May 22nd, 2020

Report: Magic Leap has raised $350 million in funding

News Feb 6th, 2020

AI solution startup Modl.ai secures $1.7 in seed funding

News Nov 14th, 2019

John Carmack leaving Oculus CTO position

News Jul 8th, 2019

Mediatonic eyes recruitment drive as it expands to 200 staff and opens new Madrid studio

as Interview Mar 8th, 2019

Yokozuna Data CEO Africa Perianez on a career in machine learning and a company where half of the engineers and all the data scientists are women

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies