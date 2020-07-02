Tru Luv looks to its next phase of emotionally-aware AI development after new funding round

Emotionally-aware artificial intelligence developer Tru Luv will enter its next phase of development and bolster its team after its latest funding round.

The investment came from Real Ventures, Evolve Ventures, Bridge Builders Collaborative and media specialists Aldeon and Everblue Management.

Tru Luv is best known for its companion app #SelfCare, which racked up 527,000 downloads within seven weeks, and has since amassed more than two million installs.

"We support visionary, high-potential founders who alleviate inner suffering and transform lives at scale. We are honored to partner with Brie, a one-of-a-kind visionary, a sought-after changemaker and an ambitious leader with an exhilarating passion for healing," said Evolve Ventures and Foundation managing director Julius Mokrauer.

A caring future

"We see futures of caring, pro-social technology," said Tru Luv CEO Brie Code.

"Within #SelfCare we've proven a completely new interaction model of deepening care and compassion as an alternative to the gamification model of rising challenge, fear, shock, or FOMO. We're thrilled to collaborate with investors who share and actively support our vision, and now we're growing our team of mission-aligned developers."

Currently, the company is looking for a technical lead and AI programmer to join the team, as well as a variety of other key positions.