Nintendo indies: Among Us and Spelunky heading to Switch, Super Meat Boy Forever set to launch this month

Nintendo has unveiled the next round of indie games heading to Switch.

In today's Indie World showcase, the company announced a handful of fresh titles, as well as existing games that are set to appear on the platform.

Fresh titles are dropping on the Nintendo eStore as soon as later today, kicking off with Innersloth's Among Us. The multi-award-winning social deduction title will be available to download from today. The showcase also announced Grindstone, a puzzle game from Capybara Games that made its debut on Apple Arcade last year.

Fellow mobile studio ustwogames gave a glimpse into its latest adventure title Alba: A Wildlife Adventure. The game is already out on other platforms, but will be available on the Switch early next year.

Other games heading to Switch include the long-awaited Super Meat Boy forever, scheduled to drop as a timed Switch exclusive on December 23rd. Spelunky 1 and 2 will also be available on the Switch sometime in 2021, though a date was not specified.

Shovel Knight developer Yacht Club Games showcased an upcoming action side-scroller, Cyber Shadow. The game is set to drop on the Switch in early 2021.

