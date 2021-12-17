News

Globant partners with Pixelynx to create music metaverse mobile game

Striving to create leading ecosystem for music, fashion, and entertainment

Date Type Companies involved Size
December 16th, 2021 partnership Globant
Pixelynx 		Not disclosed
Globant partners with Pixelynx to create music metaverse mobile game
By , News Editor

Argentinian tech firm Globant has partnered with music metaverse platform Pixelynx to launch a music metaverse mobile game.

Pixelynx was founded by electronic music veterans Joel Zimmerman (Deadmau5) and Richie Hawtin, alongside blockchain specialist Inder Phull.

The firm is currently developing a virtual world ecosystem that will allow musicians to launch their own interactive environments which can be montised via NFTs, virtual performances and social musical experiences.

The first mobile game from Pixelynx utilises Niantic’s Lightship ARDK dev kit, which was recently made available to third party developers. In the game, players will be able to explore the real-world and attend concerts to collect NFTs which can be used in-game to unlock rewards and interactive experiences.

Musical metaverse

"In order to effectively develop and rapidly scale our Pixelynx platform, we confidently chose Globant to be our development partner to augment the knowledge and resources of our core internal teams," said Pixelync co-founder and CEO Inder Phull.

"Globant provides deep expertise in a variety of the key technologies related to our unique vision for the music metaverse. We have a singular vision to create the leading ecosystem for music, fashion, entertainment and top artists."

Globant CTO for North America Nicolas Avila added: "Pixelynx is at the forefront of some of the most ambitious sectors - from the metaverse to gaming - and we are excited to use our studios’ technical expertise to help them transform how music, entertainment and fashion are experienced across audiences."

Last month, Roblox developer Splash generated $20 million following a Series A funding round to improve virtual instruments and establish more partnerships for its Roblox music experience.


Tags:
Aaron Orr
Aaron Orr
News Editor

Aaron is the News Editor at PG.biz with a lifelong interest for the games industry and a penchant for mobile rhythm games.

Related Articles

Feature Dec 10th, 2021

Four trends to watch in 2022

as News Dec 9th, 2021

Affyn raises $7 million for F2P P2E AR metaverse mobile game

Comment & Opinion Dec 7th, 2021

The Metaverse is the next big thing, but what will it mean for gaming?

News Nov 25th, 2021

Azur Games invests $2 million into blockchain-based NFT metaverse Axes 2.0

Comment & Opinion Nov 17th, 2021

There's more to the metaverse than Meta

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies