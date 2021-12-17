Globant partners with Pixelynx to create music metaverse mobile game

Argentinian tech firm Globant has partnered with music metaverse platform Pixelynx to launch a music metaverse mobile game.

Pixelynx was founded by electronic music veterans Joel Zimmerman (Deadmau5) and Richie Hawtin, alongside blockchain specialist Inder Phull.

The firm is currently developing a virtual world ecosystem that will allow musicians to launch their own interactive environments which can be montised via NFTs, virtual performances and social musical experiences.

The first mobile game from Pixelynx utilises Niantic’s Lightship ARDK dev kit, which was recently made available to third party developers. In the game, players will be able to explore the real-world and attend concerts to collect NFTs which can be used in-game to unlock rewards and interactive experiences.

Musical metaverse

"In order to effectively develop and rapidly scale our Pixelynx platform, we confidently chose Globant to be our development partner to augment the knowledge and resources of our core internal teams," said Pixelync co-founder and CEO Inder Phull.

"Globant provides deep expertise in a variety of the key technologies related to our unique vision for the music metaverse. We have a singular vision to create the leading ecosystem for music, fashion, entertainment and top artists."

Globant CTO for North America Nicolas Avila added: "Pixelynx is at the forefront of some of the most ambitious sectors - from the metaverse to gaming - and we are excited to use our studios’ technical expertise to help them transform how music, entertainment and fashion are experienced across audiences."

Last month, Roblox developer Splash generated $20 million following a Series A funding round to improve virtual instruments and establish more partnerships for its Roblox music experience.