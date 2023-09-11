News

Sensor Tower lays off 40 staff, including prominent executives

The company is the latest in the mobile sector to announce layoffs

Sensor Tower lays off 40 staff, including prominent executives
By , Staff Writer

Market intelligence firm Sensor Tower has laid off 40 members of staff, including several prominent members of staff such as the CMO, CPO, and CFO. Techcrunch reports that the company’s finance department has been heavily impacted, and almost the entirety of the marketing department has been cut.

The information was conveyed to staff at an all-hands meeting, and changes may still be underway as part of a larger reorganisation of the company’s corporate structure. No specifics were released, however Sensor Tower confirmed it will issue a full release this week.

“Earlier this week, Sensor Tower’s management team took necessary steps to reorganise and right-size our business under a talented and experienced senior leadership team,” Sensor Tower publicist Melissa Sheer told TechCrunch. “We are excited about these changes as we position the company for a balance of continued growth and best-in-class profitability. We will provide more details in the coming days.”

Sensor Tower has grown significantly over the past few years, thanks in part to a $45 million investment from Riverwood Capital in 2020. At the time, the company was had just 75 employees, and 350 large-scale customers such as mobile giants Zynga and Tencent. The acquisition of fellow market intelligence firm Pathmatics in 2021 led to further growth, allowing Sensor Tower to expand its digital and mobile insight capabilities and grow its clientbase.

Trouble in the market?

This marks the latest in a series of layoffs that have hit the tech sector over the past few months, including some of the largest companies in the space. More specifically, companies within the mobile gaming industry of all sizes have cut staff, including the likes of Kabam, Unity, and Electronic Arts.

Despite mobile remaining the world’s most profitable gaming platform, it’s worth noting that 2022 saw the industry as a whole face significant struggles as the market normalised following the unprecedented “Covid boom”, resulting in declines throughout the sector. While some companies managed to continue to profit, it appears that the industry is continuing to adapt, and doing whatever it takes to weather the storm in the hopes of calmer waters ahead.

Last week, Sensor Tower analysed the performance of the puzzle genre.


Tags:
Lewis Rees
Lewis Rees
Staff Writer

Lewis Rees is a journalist, author, and escape room enthusiast based in South Wales. He got his degree in Film and Video from the University of Glamorgan. He's been a gamer all his life.

Related Articles

News Sep 8th, 2023

Almost half of the simulation genre's $2.7 billion revenue comes from the US

News Sep 7th, 2023

The puzzle genre has generated $42 billion in revenue, with swap games accounting for $25 billion

Feature Sep 4th, 2023

Top 10 highest-grossing mobile games of all time

News Aug 15th, 2023

Yokai Watch’s 10th anniversary drives the success of its mobile titles

News Aug 10th, 2023

37 of July's top 100 mobile game publishers came from China