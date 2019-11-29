Japan-only location AR game Dragon Quest Walk becomes #2 top grossing global game

This article is part of an ongoing series of data-driven articles from PocketGamer.biz and App Annie highlighting trends in the mobile games sector.

SayGames’ Sand Balls continues its reign at the top of the global game download charts, but MarkApp’s Rescue Cut is closing in. It’s risen from #4 to #2.

But the big surprise on this chart this week is the presence of PUBG Mobile.

Up from #5 to #3, the original battle royale game shows no signs of decline; something we’ll see as we look at the engagement and monetisation charts.

It’s also worth pointing out Playrix’s Homescapes is up from #9 to #5.

That’s an impressive performance from a game released back in August 2017, and no doubt reflects the Russian developer’s ongoing performance marketing campaigns.

Looking at the engagement chart - technically ranked by weekly active users - PUBG Mobile maintains its position at #1.

Indeed compared to last week, the chart is exactly the same ten titles, only the order is slightly shuffled with Pokemon Go and Anipop swapping.

Gamers are obviously very happy with their current selections.

But, as ever, the top grossing chart is where we really see the mobile games that have found and sustained success.

The big change this week is that last week’s #1 Fate/Grand Order slips down to the #6 position, allowing Tencent’s behemoth Honour of Kings to regain the position it’s held for the majority of 2019.

More interesting to note, however, is Square Enix’s location-based Pokemon Go-esque, Dragon Quest Walk, which is currently only available in Japan, but still manages to hit the #2 spot.

Also Playrix’s riding high with both Homescapes and its original match-builder Gardenscapes both listed in the top 10.

