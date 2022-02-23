PG Connects London: TransPerfect Gaming celebrates the correct approach to localisation

Pocket Gamer Connects London 2022 was a rousing return to live events, with over 1,600 delegates representing more than 900 companies returning to central London to celebrate the global mobile games industry, network and benefit from our collective expertise, and finally share in each others' company after so long.

PG Connects was also the perfect opportunity to sit down with some of the most influential people in the industry and get their thoughts on the critical topics on everyone's minds.

Kayla Madsen, director of gaming solutions EMEA at TransPerfect Gaming, joins James Gilmour in detailing the copious array of options in correctly implementing localisation, from adapting the game's content, including text translation and cultural nuance to player support and legal advice, to confronting some of the most common localisation misconceptions in the mobile games industry.

