Interview

PG Connects London: TransPerfect Gaming celebrates the correct approach to localisation

TransPerfect Gaming's Kayla Madsen discusses the myriad of options of games localisation, from text translation to quality assurance and legal advice, and more at PG Connects London

PG Connects London: TransPerfect Gaming celebrates the correct approach to localisation
By , Editor

Pocket Gamer Connects London 2022 was a rousing return to live events, with over 1,600 delegates representing more than 900 companies returning to central London to celebrate the global mobile games industry, network and benefit from our collective expertise, and finally share in each others' company after so long.

PG Connects was also the perfect opportunity to sit down with some of the most influential people in the industry and get their thoughts on the critical topics on everyone's minds.

Kayla Madsen, director of gaming solutions EMEA at TransPerfect Gaming, joins James Gilmour in detailing the copious array of options in correctly implementing localisation, from adapting the game's content, including text translation and cultural nuance to player support and legal advice, to confronting some of the most common localisation misconceptions in the mobile games industry.

You can see all of PG.biz's coverage of Pocket Gamer Connects London 2022 through this link, and we are raring to go with the next Pocket Gamer Connects event in Seattle on May 9-10 – tickets are now available – and more Connects in Toronto, Helsinki, and Jordan throughout the year, and we hope you’ll join us there too.


Tags:
Khai Trung Le
Khai Trung Le
Editor

Related Articles

Interview Feb 4th, 2022

Speaker Spotlight: TransPerfect Gaming Solutions' Kayla Madsen on localisation, the secret to accessing new markets

Mobile Mavens Feb 17th, 2022

Mobile Mavens: the future of live events

Interview Feb 22nd, 2022

PG Connects London: Xsolla on the return to live events and supporting the mobile games industry

News Feb 17th, 2022

PG Connects London Live was back with a bang, with over 1,900 delegates!

Profile Feb 15th, 2022

Can't make PG Connects London? Check out what our speakers have been discussing

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies