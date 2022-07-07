TransPerfect: Importance of audio and tools in a successful media strategy

Pocket Gamer Connects – Europe's leading mobile games industry conference – returns to North America as we bring the conference series to Toronto, Canada! We're bringing an array of incredible speakers, industry experts, and unparalleled networking opportunities to the Sheraton Centre on July 6-7 2022.

Greg Rebejko, director of TransPerfect, spoke about the importance of a successful media strategy that encompasses audio recording and innovative tools to make the process faster, cheaper and more accessible.

PocketGamer.biz: What game from another company do you wish you had worked on?

Greg Rebejko: The game I wish I had worked on is Football Manager. I like how the developers kept so many of the play features that made the PC version great and moved that experience to mobile. For a soccer/football fan, it is a super detailed game, and the mobile experience encompasses what the original title was about and more.

Is hypercasual gaming here to stay?

Yes. Games have become a mainstay and hypercasual gaming I see as a growing market. From a personal standpoint, many of my colleagues and friends have installed a mobile game within the last year with the purpose of playing once in a while.

Tell us your thoughts on play-to-earn games?

Play-to-earn I have heard and learned a lot about over the last few months attending conferences. Two schools of thought: First is that players will want to be compensated in some form for their playtime. Second is that while players like the idea of playing to earn, the dedicated gamers will remain loyal to their favourite genres.

What do you enjoy most about working in the mobile games industry?

I enjoy working with a diverse group of people, with a different vision for what success is and what they want their game to represent. The mobile game industry is fast expanding and there are different directions developers are exploring to take games.

Consumers are also spending more time on their phone, looking for new and exciting things to do, and mobile games represents a huge opportunity to capture that time.

What was the fundamental appeal of the mobile games industry that brought you to it?

That mobile games are global, can bring people together through online play, and are expanding year over year.

