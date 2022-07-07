Freeverse: The future and evolution of NFTs

Pocket Gamer Connects – Europe's leading mobile games industry conference – returns to North America as we bring the conference series to Toronto, Canada! We're bringing an array of incredible speakers, industry experts, and unparalleled networking opportunities to the Sheraton Centre on July 6-7 2022.

Gerard Colomer, principal product manager at Freeverse, will discuss the issues surrounding NFTs and play-to-earn models, as well as living assets – NFTs which can change and evolve based on use, garnering market value based on how they’re used.

PocketGamer.biz: What is your biggest aspiration/goal in mobile gaming?

Gerard Colomer: To see content that is bought in one game appear seamlessly in another.

What do you think the next big disruptor in mobile games will be?

The metaverse, and the key role that digital ownership will play in it. Beyond fancy headsets and AR technology, the core component of the metaverse is how users will define themselves within it – and the expectation that they can bring that identity, and everything that belongs to it, to every corner of the metaverse, regardless of the company that created that corner.

What role do NFTs play in the future of games?

NFTs will play a huge role as gamers realise, and begin to demand, that their digital content can and should be able to ‘travel with them’, across games and platforms. That said, NFTs will only begin to become truly relevant when gamers value them for their utility, and not just speculation as to their future value.

Tell us your thoughts on play-to-earn games?

The current interpretation of play-to-earn – where gamers buy a rare item hoping to sell it on in the future – will forever be limited, as it relies on an endless (and thus impossible to achieve) feed of new users willing to buy second-hand items.

The viable long-term model for play-to-earn is where NFTs are evolved according to how they are used in-game – allowing gamers to earn money for the effort they have spent in playing the game, as opposed to simply sitting on a rare item and hoping that somebody will pay for it.

