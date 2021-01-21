Industry vet Peter Moore returns to games with exec role at Unity

Games industry veteran Peter Moore has joined Unity as its new SVP and GM of sports and live entertainment.

Taking to Twitter, Moore revealed that he had returned to the games industry, following a three-year stint as the CEO of Liverpool Football Club.

“I’m delighted to announce that I’ve joined the incredibly-talented team at @unity3d as SVP and GM of Sports and Live Entertainment,” said Moore.

“Delighted to be reunited with so many industry friends as we work on some really cool stuff. More to come.”

Moore’s dive back into the games industry follows his appointment to the board of mobile games dev Nifty Games.

Impressive career

Over the years, Moore has held several top roles across big-name companies. Having joined Sega in the 1990s, he rose through the ranks to become the president for Sega of America.

Furthermore, the exec played a pivotal role at Microsoft, aiding the company to establish its Xbox division as vice president of its interactive entertainment arm.

However, Moore then went on to head up EA Sports, before becoming the COO of the company.

In September 2020, Unity went public on the New York Stock Exchange, generating $1.3 billion through its IPO.

Moreover, the company launched its Social Impact Division in October to support equality and sustainability.