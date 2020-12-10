Job News

Peter Moore joins Nifty Games' board of directors

By , Staff Writer

Mobile games developer and publisher Nifty Games has added industry veteran Peter Moore to its board of directors.

In his career, Moore has served as the president of Sega America, during his time with the Japanese firm he helped to launch the Dreamcast.

Furthermore, Moore was the corporate vice president for Microsoft's interactive entertainment business division. However, in 2007, he joined Electronic Arts as the head of its sports games arm, though he later became EA COO.

Moore has executive experience beyond the games industry, as he became the CEO of Liverpool Football Club in 2017.

"I'm excited to join the Nifty Games Board of Directors and look forward to working with founders Jon Middleton, Pete Wanat and the whole team at Nifty as we create a whole new genre in sports games. We have a massive opportunity in front of us," said Moore.

Nifty addition

"We're thrilled to welcome Peter Moore to the Board of Directors," said Nifty Games CEO Jon Middleton.

"Peter's career track record is second to none – his experience heading up Xbox, EA Sports, and his recent success with his hometown Liverpool F.C. are incredible learnings to help direct the company as we grow, and deliver a full slate of Nifty Games sports titles developed specifically for the billions of mobile gamers around the world."

In July, Nifty Games opened a new studio in Chicago, Illinois. The opening of the new space followed a $12 million series A funding round.


