Fallout Shelter mobile surpasses $93 million in revenue

Bethesda's vault simulator Fallout Shelter has surpassed $93 million in revenue on mobile since its launch three years ago.
That’s according to market intelligence firm Sensor Tower, which claims its best grossing day was September 14th 2015 when it made $237k.
The day following its surprise E3 2015 announcement, the title made an estimated $212k.
Around 59 per cent of Fallout Shelter’s revenue was said to come from the US, with 49 per cent of that generated from the App Store and the rest on Google Play.
Hunker down
Sensor Tower predicts the game will hit the $100 million milestone before the end of the year.
According to Bethesda itself, Fallout Shelter has racked up 120 million downloads to date across platforms.
As well as its initial mobile release, the game has since been released on Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4.
Bethesda is set to return to the mobile arena this autumn with RPG The Elder Scrolls: Blades.
Comments
Login to to leave a comment Or click here to register
Forgot password?
Password Reset
To reset your pass, please enter your email below and submit. Your new password will then be emailed to you.
You can change this pass at any time on the "edit profile" link when logged in.
Got your password?