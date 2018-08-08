Fallout Shelter mobile surpasses $93 million in revenue

Bethesda's vault simulator Fallout Shelter has surpassed $93 million in revenue on mobile since its launch three years ago.

That’s according to market intelligence firm Sensor Tower, which claims its best grossing day was September 14th 2015 when it made $237k.

The day following its surprise E3 2015 announcement, the title made an estimated $212k.

Around 59 per cent of Fallout Shelter’s revenue was said to come from the US, with 49 per cent of that generated from the App Store and the rest on Google Play.

Hunker down

Sensor Tower predicts the game will hit the $100 million milestone before the end of the year.

According to Bethesda itself, Fallout Shelter has racked up 120 million downloads to date across platforms.

As well as its initial mobile release, the game has since been released on Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

Bethesda is set to return to the mobile arena this autumn with RPG The Elder Scrolls: Blades.