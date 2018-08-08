News

MZ’s Final Fantasy XV: A New Empire rakes in $380m in one year

MZ’s Final Fantasy XV: A New Empire rakes in $380m in one year
By , Senior Editor

In just one year since its release MZ's licensed 4X strategy mobile game Final Fantasy XV: A New Empire has raked in more than $380 million.

According to estimates from market intelligence firm Sensor Tower, the title has been downloaded more than 45 million times across the App Store and Google Play.

Around 32 per cent of those downloads are thought to hail from the US. Players from the country are also said to have made up 41 per cent of the game’s revenue to date, spending $138 million.

While Japanese players only account for five per cent of total installs, users in the country are thought to have spent $116 million in the game.

Sensor Tower puts the average revenue per install in the US at around $10 and at nearly $60 for Japan.

A new focus

MZ, infamous for its controversial monetisation practices and large user acquisition campaigns, has focused much of its marketing efforts almost entirely on A New Empire since its release.

Billion dollar titles such as Game of War and Mobile Strike fell off the US top download charts and their grossing positions have sunk ever since. Just a couple of years ago, these were global top 10 grossing titles.

The company is going under what appears to be a major restructuring at present. CEO and founder Gabe Leydon has left the developer, taking with him its technology platform Satori to spin out a new standalone business based all around the blockchain.

He’s been replaced with new CEO Kristen Dumont, who has served as the firm’s COO since 2015. MZ CTO of Games Vincenzo Alagna meanwhile has been appointed as president of games.

A month after the executive shakeup, it was reported that MZ has shut down its ad tech branch Cognant, costing 125 staff their jobs.


Tags:
Craig Chapple
Craig Chapple
Senior Editor

Craig Chapple is Senior Editor of PocketGamer.biz and InfluencerUpdate.biz. He was previously Deputy Editor at Develop and Online Editor at Nintendo of Europe.

Related Articles

6 The Charticle Jan 8th, 2018

Which of 2017's biggest mobile games will sustain in 2018?

4 Data & Research Nov 29th, 2017

What the hell is happening at Game of War and Mobile Strike developer MZ?

1 Data & Research Nov 1st, 2017

How is MZ’s marketing campaign with influencer Alexis Ren working out for Final Fantasy XV: A New Empire?

4 News Oct 19th, 2017

MZ’s Final Fantasy XV: A New Empire surpasses 20 million downloads

5 The Charticle Jul 27th, 2017

Has MZ just pulled all its legacy game marketing to focus on Final Fantasy XV?

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies
Important information

This site uses cookies to store information on your computer. By continuing to use our site, you consent to Steel Media's privacy policy.

Steel Media websites use two types of cookie: (1) those that enable the site to function and perform as required; and (2) analytical cookies which anonymously track visitors only while using the site. If you are not happy with this use of these cookies please review our Privacy Policy to learn how they can be disabled. By disabling cookies some features of the site will not work.