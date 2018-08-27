The A-Z (and a bit!) of who’ll be at next month’s Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki

There’s a veritable networking smörgåsbord awaiting you at Europe’s biggest B2B mobile games industry conference and expo, Pocket Gamer Connects, when it returns to Helsinki for its fifth year this September 11-12. Whether you’re cold calling or following up a hot lead, there should be a tasty treat for every appetite.
Combined with the European debut of Blockchain Gamer Connects at the same venue on the same dates, more than 600 games companies will be represented, covering the entire games industry from students and lone developers to investors, publishers and global megabrands.
Our unlimited free meeting system is available to all delegates and makes it child’s play for you to set up a meeting with your prospect in advance. If that’s taking your event planning a step too far, you could always take pot luck with our speed dating style matchmaking sessions. Or just make new friends - and contacts - at the legendary Global Connects party on the first night; free to every ticket holder.
Who would you like to meet?
A
- Aalto University Executive Education
- Active Games
- Adjust
- Adverty
- Akamai Technologies
- Aktia Asset Management
- Alto.io
- Amazon Web Services
- Amber Studios
- Angry Kid
- Animoca
- Ansible Comms
- AppAgent
- AppicPlay
- AppLike
- Appmediation
- Appness
- Apptica
- AR Games Helsinki
- Arm
- Atmosplay
- Awem Games
B
- B2Expand
- Bandai Namco Entertainment
- Bango.Net
- BerlinBalticNordic.net
- Black Snowflake
- Block Crafters
- Blockade Games
- Blue Donut
- BON Games
C
- Cafe Bazaar
- Candywriter
- Chartboost
- Cherrypick Games
- ClanPlay
- Classy Yak Game Studio
- CookApps
- CoolGames
- Creative Mobile
- Critical Charm
- Critical Force
- CryptoBarons
- Cursor
D
- DapDap
- DataTiger
- Dawnmedia
- DECA Games
- Decenter
- Deckbound
- deltaDNA
- DevGAMM
- devtodev
- Dodreams Game Studio
- DOGI
- Domraider
- Dragon Foundry
- Duoku
E
- Electronic Arts
- Emoji Games
- Epic Games
- Escape Recruitment
- eSports.com
- EverdreamSoft
- Exit Games
- ExoPlanets.io
F
- FakeFish
- Fast Travel Games
- FGL
- Fig
- Fingersoft
- Finnish Game Jam
- Flaregames
- Fluffy Fairy Games
- FortuneFish
- Fractured Labs
- Frak Oy
- Freed
- Frogmind
- Full XP
- Funtomic
- Futureplay Games
- Fuzhou Beluga Network Technology Co
G
- Game Art Co
- Game Insight
- Game of Whales
- GameAnalytics
- Gamebasics
- Gamee
- Gamehouse
- Gameloft
- GamePoint
- GamerToken
- Gamesparks
- Gamestatix
- Gamification Group
- Gazeus Games
- Gerda Skruzmane
- GetSocial
- GINX Esports TV
- Gismart
- Good Luck 3
- Grand Cru
- Greener Grass
- Gritmaniacs
- Guangzhou Jodo Information and Technology Co
- gumi
H
- Hasbro
- Hash Rush
- Hatch
- Headshot Labs
- Heavyweight Rex
- Heroic Labs
- Housemarque
- Huuuge Games
- HyprMX
I
- Ikune Labs
- IMGA
- Impact Unified
- InFinCapital
- InGame Group
- InnoGames
- Innovestor Ventures
J
- Jam City
- Janeious
- JoyPac
K
- Kaamos Games
- Kajaani university of applied sciences
- Kajak Games
- KamaGames
- Kavio publishing
- Ketchapp
- kickAlive
- King
- Kopla Games
- Kukouri Mobile Entertainment
- Kuuhubb
L
- Lab Cave
- Lava Lake
- Libring
- Liga de Videojuegos Profesional (LVP)
- Lockwood Publishing
- Ludocraft
M
- Mad Data
- MAG Interactive
- Matchmade
- Maysalward
- Megacool
- Minimol Games
- Mintegral
- Mobile Games Industry
- MojiWorks
- MoPub
- Motion Twin
- MotionVolt Games
- Motorious Entertainment
- MsMinotaur
- MyGamez
- Mythical
N
- Nanobit
- Netmarble EMEA
- Nevaly
- Nevosoft
- Next Games
- NHN Entertainment
- Ninja Publishing
- Nitro Games
- Nopia
- Nordeus
- Nordic Game Resources
- Northern Game Summit
- Novia university of applied science
- Nutaku
O
- Ogury
- Oktagon Games
- Opus Ludus
- OrangeGames
- Orbis3
- Owl Studio
P
- Paladin Studios
- Pareto Solutions
- Pitchio
- Pixonic
- Pixowl
- Plamee
- Platonic Partnership
- Play2live
- Play 3arabi
- PlayFusion
- Playkey
- PlayRaven
- Playspace
- PlayStack
- PlayTopFrag
- Playwin
- Polystream
Q
- Quantum Shake
- Quicksave
R
- Ragnarok Studios
- Reality Clash
- Recolour India
- RedLynx
- Remedy
- Remerge
- RiseAngle
- Rival Games
- Rocket Jump Games
- Room 8 Studio
- Round Zero
- Rovio
S
- Seasun Games
- SEB Corporate Finance
- Secret Exit
- Seismic Games
- Sekvensoft
- Seriously
- Shipyard Games
- Small Giant Games
- Snowfall
- Soccer Manager
- SoftGames
- Somewhere Else
- Space Ape Games
- Sparkling Society Games
- Square Enix
- Starloop Studios
- Stick Sports
- Stolen Shoes Entertainment
- Sulake
- Supercell
- Superplus Games
- Susapp
- SYBO Games
T
- Talaca
- Tamalaki
- TAMK Games Academy
- Tampere University of Technology
- Tangelo Games
- Tapjoy
- Tappx
- Tejas Atul Nikumbh
- Terra Virtua
- Testronic
- The Specialist Works
- The TrailerFarm
- Third Culture Kids
- Thoughtfish
- TicBits
- Topicbird
- Touchhour
- Traplight
- TreasureHunt
- Tresreis Games
- Tribeflame
- TVX Games
- Two Men and a Dog
- Two Way Media Limited
U
- Ubisoft
- Ugarsoft
- Unity
- Universally Speaking
- University of Turku
- UX-fit
V
- Veikkaus
- VIDSY
- VK
- Vlambeer
- VZ Games
W
- Wappier
- Wargaming
- What(games)
- Wooga
Y
- Yengage
- YoAmbulante
- Youmi Technology
Z
- ZeptoLab
- Zorka.Mobi
- Zynga
#1+
- 12traits
- 4EversGames
- 4mob games
We’ve not mentioned the lone developers by name here, but you’ll find them right alongside this list on the show floor - or maybe the dance floor at the party...
160 speakers, indie pitches, game jam and more
We’ve packed a lot into the two-day event and as well as the amazing networking opportunities with games industry professionals from around the world, we’ll also have 16 tracks of seminars from more than 160 world-class speakers across both days of both events. You can view the full schedule here.
You can also expect a bustling expo, a game jam, Big Indie Pitch events for PC and mobile with G-STAR, the $150,000 finale of our blockchain developer contest with Alto.io, workshops, IGDA Mentor Cafe, and our infamous PechaKucha-style sessions.
Book now for 10% discount
Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki is only a couple of weeks away, so you’d better move sharpish if you haven’t already booked your tickets. Use code PGBIZ10 for a 10% discount and book now!
Comments
Login to to leave a comment Or click here to register
Forgot password?
Password Reset
To reset your pass, please enter your email below and submit. Your new password will then be emailed to you.
You can change this pass at any time on the "edit profile" link when logged in.
Got your password?