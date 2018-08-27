The A-Z (and a bit!) of who’ll be at next month’s Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki

There’s a veritable networking smörgåsbord awaiting you at Europe’s biggest B2B mobile games industry conference and expo, Pocket Gamer Connects, when it returns to Helsinki for its fifth year this September 11-12. Whether you’re cold calling or following up a hot lead, there should be a tasty treat for every appetite.

Combined with the European debut of Blockchain Gamer Connects at the same venue on the same dates, more than 600 games companies will be represented, covering the entire games industry from students and lone developers to investors, publishers and global megabrands.

Our unlimited free meeting system is available to all delegates and makes it child’s play for you to set up a meeting with your prospect in advance. If that’s taking your event planning a step too far, you could always take pot luck with our speed dating style matchmaking sessions. Or just make new friends - and contacts - at the legendary Global Connects party on the first night; free to every ticket holder.

Who would you like to meet?

A

Aalto University Executive Education

Active Games

Adjust

Adverty

Akamai Technologies

Aktia Asset Management

Alto.io

Amazon Web Services

Amber Studios

Angry Kid

Animoca

Ansible Comms

AppAgent

AppicPlay

AppLike

Appmediation

Appness

Apptica

AR Games Helsinki

Arm

Atmosplay

Awem Games

B

B2Expand

Bandai Namco Entertainment

Bango.Net

BerlinBalticNordic.net

Black Snowflake

Block Crafters

Blockade Games

Blue Donut

BON Games

C

Cafe Bazaar

Candywriter

Chartboost

Cherrypick Games

ClanPlay

Classy Yak Game Studio

CookApps

CoolGames

Creative Mobile

Critical Charm

Critical Force

CryptoBarons

Cursor

D

DapDap

DataTiger

Dawnmedia

DECA Games

Decenter

Deckbound

deltaDNA

DevGAMM

devtodev

Dodreams Game Studio

DOGI

Domraider

Dragon Foundry

Duoku

E

Electronic Arts

Emoji Games

Epic Games

Escape Recruitment

eSports.com

EverdreamSoft

Exit Games

ExoPlanets.io

F

Facebook

FakeFish

Fast Travel Games

FGL

Fig

Fingersoft

Finnish Game Jam

Flaregames

Fluffy Fairy Games

FortuneFish

Fractured Labs

Frak Oy

Freed

Frogmind

Full XP

Funtomic

Futureplay Games

Fuzhou Beluga Network Technology Co

G

Game Art Co

Game Insight

Game of Whales

GameAnalytics

Gamebasics

Gamee

Gamehouse

Gameloft

GamePoint

GamerToken

Gamesparks

Gamestatix

Gamification Group

Gazeus Games

Gerda Skruzmane

GetSocial

GINX Esports TV

Gismart

Good Luck 3

Google

Grand Cru

Greener Grass

Gritmaniacs

Guangzhou Jodo Information and Technology Co

gumi

H

Hasbro

Hash Rush

Hatch

Headshot Labs

Heavyweight Rex

Heroic Labs

Housemarque

Huuuge Games

HyprMX

I

Ikune Labs

IMGA

Impact Unified

InFinCapital

InGame Group

InnoGames

Innovestor Ventures

J

Jam City

Janeious

JoyPac

K

Kaamos Games

Kajaani university of applied sciences

Kajak Games

KamaGames

Kavio publishing

Ketchapp

kickAlive

King

Kopla Games

Kukouri Mobile Entertainment

Kuuhubb

L

Lab Cave

Lava Lake

Libring

Liga de Videojuegos Profesional (LVP)

Lockwood Publishing

Ludocraft

M

Mad Data

MAG Interactive

Matchmade

Maysalward

Megacool

Minimol Games

Mintegral

Mobile Games Industry

MojiWorks

MoPub

Motion Twin

MotionVolt Games

Motorious Entertainment

MsMinotaur

MyGamez

Mythical

N

Nanobit

Netmarble EMEA

Nevaly

Nevosoft

Next Games

NHN Entertainment

Ninja Publishing

Nitro Games

Nopia

Nordeus

Nordic Game Resources

Northern Game Summit

Novia university of applied science

Nutaku

O

Ogury

Oktagon Games

Opus Ludus

OrangeGames

Orbis3

Owl Studio

P

Paladin Studios

Pareto Solutions

Pitchio

Pixonic

Pixowl

Plamee

Platonic Partnership

Play2live

Play 3arabi

PlayFusion

Playkey

PlayRaven

Playspace

PlayStack

PlayTopFrag

Playwin

Polystream

Q

Quantum Shake

Quicksave

R

Ragnarok Studios

Reality Clash

Recolour India

RedLynx

Remedy

Remerge

RiseAngle

Rival Games

Rocket Jump Games

Room 8 Studio

Round Zero

Rovio

S

Seasun Games

SEB Corporate Finance

Secret Exit

Seismic Games

Sekvensoft

Seriously

Shipyard Games

Small Giant Games

Snowfall

Soccer Manager

SoftGames

Somewhere Else

Space Ape Games

Sparkling Society Games

Square Enix

Starloop Studios

Stick Sports

Stolen Shoes Entertainment

Sulake

Supercell

Superplus Games

Susapp

SYBO Games

T

Talaca

Tamalaki

TAMK Games Academy

Tampere University of Technology

Tangelo Games

Tapjoy

Tappx

Tejas Atul Nikumbh

Terra Virtua

Testronic

The Specialist Works

The TrailerFarm

Third Culture Kids

Thoughtfish

TicBits

Topicbird

Touchhour

Traplight

TreasureHunt

Tresreis Games

Tribeflame

TVX Games

Two Men and a Dog

Two Way Media Limited

U

Ubisoft

Ugarsoft

Unity

Universally Speaking

University of Turku

UX-fit

V

Veikkaus

VIDSY

VK

Vlambeer

VZ Games

W

Wappier

Wargaming

What(games)

Wooga

Y

Yengage

YoAmbulante

Youmi Technology

Z

ZeptoLab

Zorka.Mobi

Zynga

#1+

12traits

4EversGames

4mob games

We’ve not mentioned the lone developers by name here, but you’ll find them right alongside this list on the show floor - or maybe the dance floor at the party...

160 speakers, indie pitches, game jam and more

We’ve packed a lot into the two-day event and as well as the amazing networking opportunities with games industry professionals from around the world, we’ll also have 16 tracks of seminars from more than 160 world-class speakers across both days of both events. You can view the full schedule here.

You can also expect a bustling expo, a game jam, Big Indie Pitch events for PC and mobile with G-STAR, the $150,000 finale of our blockchain developer contest with Alto.io, workshops, IGDA Mentor Cafe, and our infamous PechaKucha-style sessions.

Book now for 10% discount

Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki is only a couple of weeks away, so you’d better move sharpish if you haven’t already booked your tickets. Use code PGBIZ10 for a 10% discount and book now!