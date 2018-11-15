News

Mixed reality monetisation startup Admix raises $2.1 million

Date Type Companies involved Size
November 15th, 2018 investment Admix $2.1m
Mixed reality monetisation startup Admix raises $2.1 million
By , Staff Writer

London-based mixed-reality start-up Admix has raised $2.1 million in funding.

Founded in 2017, Admix provides programmatic advertising solutions for VR and AR developers. These ads are blended into virtual worlds its Unity plug-in, creating ads in formats such as billboards or showing logos on in-game assets. The company currently works with over 100 VR/AR creators.

Admix plans to use the investment to help double its 15-strong team within the next 12 months. Additionally, it will ramp up developer outreach efforts through its online community Admix Academy, which operates VR/AR Pioneers, and serves marketing resources to over 6,000  developers.

The funding round was led by SpeedInvest, with additional investment from Suir Valley, Force over Mass and Founders Factory.

Back to reality

“Today, VR/AR developers have very few options to monetize their content: the few solutions that exist are intrusive and not adapted to VR/AR,” said Admix co-founder and CEO Samuel Huber.

“This creates a lack of incentive for creators, which slows down the industry. Admix aims to grow the industry by creating the infrastructure to power a sustainable business model in VR/AR.

“Our non-intrusive advertising model respects the users, creates a sustainable economy for developers, and enables brands to stand out in a way that is impossible on existing, saturated channels."

Earlier this week, Admix consultant and lead evangelist Oscar Clark talked us through barebones monetisation in mobile games.


Tags:
Natalie Clayton
Natalie Clayton
Staff Writer

Natalie Clayton is an Edinburgh-based freelance writer and game developer. Besides PCGamesInsider and Pocketgamer.biz, she's written across the games media landscape and was named in the 2018 GamesIndustry.biz 100 Rising Star list.

Related Articles

News Oct 23rd, 2018

Ex-King games guru Tommy Palm's VR studio Resolution Games raises $7.5m

News Jan 5th, 2018

Mobile VR developer Cortopia raises $2.48 million to expand magic dueling game Wands

News Dec 5th, 2017

Modern Times Group launches $30 million investment fund for eSports and online gaming

as News Jan 20th, 2017

YJM Games becomes first South Korea developer to invest in Venture Reality Fund

News Oct 4th, 2016

$2.3 billion has been invested in AR and VR over the last 12 months

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies
Important information

This site uses cookies to store information on your computer. By continuing to use our site, you consent to Steel Media's privacy policy.

Steel Media websites use two types of cookie: (1) those that enable the site to function and perform as required; and (2) analytical cookies which anonymously track visitors only while using the site. If you are not happy with this use of these cookies please review our Privacy Policy to learn how they can be disabled. By disabling cookies some features of the site will not work.