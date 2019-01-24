News

Hyper-casual in 2019 "may be even more complicated to succeed without the project and marketing help from expert divisions”

By , Staff Writer

Mobile games developers hoping to delve into the genre of hyper-casual should expect a more competitive field in 2019.

That comes from Voodoo UA and monetisation manager Celine Droit (pictured, main), who was asked during a talk at Pocket Gamer Connects London how the publisher expected the hyper-casual space to evolve in 2019.

Naturally, as more developers are up on the trend from the year prior, Droit explained that the scene would probably reach saturation as more move in on the trend. 

Serious relationship

“At Voodoo, we think hyper-casual will continue to dominate, but it will also reach a certain level of saturation," Droit explained. 

“There will be more and more competition; games will have to be very innovative and very attractive with deeper and more immersive experiences.

“Developers will also have to be very innovative to stand out from the crowd, regarding automation or the use of data.

“So the market will probably be more and more demanding, and it may be even more complicated to succeed without the project and marketing help from expert divisions.”

During the talk, it was also revealed by mobile monetisation solution provider MoPub EMEA head of client services Vincent Pagnard-Jourdan that Voodoo had hit 1.5 billion downloads across its entire portfolio. 

Pagnard-Jourdan (left) Droit (Right) at Pocket Gamer Connects London

Iain Harris
Iain Harris
Staff Writer

Iain is a freelance writer based in Scotland with a penchant for indies and all things Nintendo. Alongside PocketGamer.Biz, he has also appeared in Kotaku, Rock Paper Shotgun, PCGamesN and VG24/7.

