GFR Fund has put together a $20 million pot for esports, streaming and new technologies

Venture capital firm GFR Fund has raised $20 million to put together a new technology fund for digital entertainment start-ups.

Among others, the GFR Fund II will look to fund projects in gaming-heavy technologies like esports, livestreaming and virtual reality, alongside blockchain and artificial intelligence development.

The $20 million pool comes courtesy of several unnamed strategic investors in Asia and is an affiliate of Japanese mobile firm Gree.

Design and disrupt

Some of the GFR Fund’s previous investments include blockchain and esports platform Silver.tv, freemium esports platform ProGuides and audience monetisation platform FanAI.

“We are looking beyond traditional game developers to invest in disruptive entertainment technologies,” said GFR managing director Teppei Tsutsui.

“There is a new wave of founders and creators who are creatively combining existing technologies to offer new, scalable experiences, and that is very exciting. We have seen this already in products like Discord, and the market is ready for more new innovations.”

