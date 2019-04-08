Quo Vadis 2019 games conference kicks off in Berlin

Two-day B2B games industry conference Quo Vadis has kicked off in Berlin today with a workshop from Techland lead designer Tymon Smektała highlighting the key components the make up a gaming brand.

PocketGamer.biz will be on the ground covering the event on both days so stay tuned for stories and interviews coming out of the show. If you'd like to meet contact senior editor Craig Chapple at craig.chapple@steelmedia.co.uk.

The first day of speakers sessions will focus on the business side of games, while the second day will concentrate on developers.

Speakers at the show include King game designer David Briggs, Twitch developer advocacy lead Jonathan Bulava, Kickstarter senior games outreach Anya Combs, Geogrify CEO Kate Edwards, Roblox director of community safety and digital civility Laura Higgins, Nevaly MD David Kim, Softgames CEO Alexander Krug and Kolibri Games co-CEO Daniel Stammler.

A host of tracks over the two days will cover marketing, live ops and community management, funding, tech and more.

Mobile Summit

The Mobile Game Development Summit will be compered by PocketGamer.biz senior editor Craig Chapple from 2:30pm to 5:15pm on Tuesday, April 9th.

It will culminate in a panel entitled ‘If Nostradamus were a gamer - about the present and near future of mobile games’, featuring Softgames CEO Alexander Krug, Voodoo GM Alex Willink and Wargaming Mobile associate project manager Enya Tack.

You can find more details on the Quo Vadis website.

Quo Vadis is part of Games Week Berlin which runs from April 8th to 14th. Around 15,000 attendees are expected for events such as Quo Vadis, Womenize!, A MAZE and Gamefest.

Full disclosure: We have a media partnership with Quo Vadis. The organisers of the event paid for flights and accommodation for one member of staff.