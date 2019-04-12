News

Microsoft: Google has technology and community, but Stadia needs content to succeed

Microsoft: Google has technology and community, but Stadia needs content to succeed
By , Editor - PC Games Insider

The marketing boss of Microsoft's Xbox division Mike Nichols isn't convinced about Google's newly-announced Stadia streaming service.

Speaking to The Telegraph, the exec says that while firms like Google have a lot to offer, there's a lot they need to sort to be able to compete.

“Emerging competitors like Google have a cloud infrastructure, a community with YouTube, but they don’t have the content,” he said.

Nichols' comments are actually quite in line with PCGamesInsider.biz's own thoughts on the Google Stadia platform - that the firm has announced some very cool tech, but some incredibly basic questions remain about the initiative as a whole.

PCGamesInsider.biz has the full story.


Tags:
Alex Calvin
Alex Calvin
Editor - PC Games Insider

Alex Calvin launched PCGamesInsider.biz in August 2017 and has been its editor since. Prior to this, he was deputy editor at UK based games trade paper MCV and content editor for marketing and events for London Games Festival 2017. His work has also appeared in Eurogamer, The Observer, Kotaku UK, Esquire UK and Develop.

Related Articles

News Mar 25th, 2019

A win for accessibility: Google Stadia will support the Xbox Adaptive Controller

Comment & Opinion Mar 27th, 2019

Apple Arcade versus Google Stadia: Two very different visions of gaming

2 as Job News Mar 25th, 2019

Two dozen new jobs open as Google ramps up Stadia development

News Mar 20th, 2019

GDC 2019: Google advises a 25 megabit internet connection for Stadia

News Mar 20th, 2019

GDC 2019: Google’s new Stadia controller connects directly over wifi

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies