Microsoft: Google has technology and community, but Stadia needs content to succeed

The marketing boss of Microsoft's Xbox division Mike Nichols isn't convinced about Google's newly-announced Stadia streaming service.
Speaking to The Telegraph, the exec says that while firms like Google have a lot to offer, there's a lot they need to sort to be able to compete.
“Emerging competitors like Google have a cloud infrastructure, a community with YouTube, but they don’t have the content,” he said.
Nichols' comments are actually quite in line with PCGamesInsider.biz's own thoughts on the Google Stadia platform - that the firm has announced some very cool tech, but some incredibly basic questions remain about the initiative as a whole.
PCGamesInsider.biz has the full story.
