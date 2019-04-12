Microsoft: Google has technology and community, but Stadia needs content to succeed

The marketing boss of Microsoft's Xbox division Mike Nichols isn't convinced about Google's newly-announced Stadia streaming service.

Speaking to The Telegraph, the exec says that while firms like Google have a lot to offer, there's a lot they need to sort to be able to compete.

“Emerging competitors like Google have a cloud infrastructure, a community with YouTube, but they don’t have the content,” he said.

Nichols' comments are actually quite in line with PCGamesInsider.biz's own thoughts on the Google Stadia platform - that the firm has announced some very cool tech, but some incredibly basic questions remain about the initiative as a whole.

PCGamesInsider.biz has the full story.