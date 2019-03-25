News

A win for accessibility: Google Stadia will support the Xbox Adaptive Controller

By , Staff Writer

Stadia’s open approach to input compatibility means official support for the Xbox Adaptive Controller.

While Google unveiled its own gamepad for the newly-announced Stadia streaming service at GDC last week, the firm made clear that users wouldn’t be locked into Google input hardware.

Officially supporting the Xbox One, PS4 and Nintendo Switch gamepads is a nice quality-of-life feature, naturally. But Stadia will also officially support the Xbox adaptive controller, an accessibility-first piece of kit launched by Microsoft last May.

Microsoft inclusive lead Bryce Johnson tweeted in support of the device’s compatibility with Stadia last Monday, calling for more platforms to open up access to the device.

Plug in baby

Google’s own Stadia controller may not be as freeform as Microsoft’s inclusive pad, but it does contain some neat features of its own.

The official Stadia gamepad connects directly to WiFi rather than a device, facilitating rapid switching of the streaming screen. It can also capture gameplay directly to YouTube, while a built-in microphone allows Google Assistant support.

Though much of Google’s new Stadia tech shows promise, PCGamesInsider.biz editor Alex Calvin raised concerns over how all of this is going to be monetised.


Natalie Clayton
Staff Writer

Natalie Clayton is an Edinburgh-based freelance writer and game developer. Besides PCGamesInsider and Pocketgamer.biz, she's written across the games media landscape and was named in the 2018 GamesIndustry.biz 100 Rising Star list.

