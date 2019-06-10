News

Zynga looks to raise $600 million through proposed private placement

Date Type Companies involved Size
June 10th, 2019 other Zynga $600m
Zynga looks to raise $600 million through proposed private placement
By , Senior Editor

Mobile games publisher Zynga has been busy raising cash and spending it over the last few years, and now it aims to generate a further $600 million.

It plans to do this through a proposed private offering of $600 million of convertible senior notes. The notes will be convertible into cash, shares of Zynga’s Class A common stock or a combination of the two.

Zynga intends to use much of the money for “capital expenditures, the repayment of debt and potential acquisitions and future transactions”. It said however that there is not currently a specific acquisition in line for which to spend the money on.

Growing warchest

The news comes shortly after the publisher sold its San Francisco HQ in a deal worth $600 million. The building was initially bought in 2012 for $234 million.

Zynga has spent big money on recent acquisitions. In May 2018 it splashed $250 million on Merge Dragons developer Gram Games, while in December 2018 it picked up Finland’s Empires & Puzzles studio Small Giant Games for $560 million.

Following strong performances from both studios’ flagship games, those deals are now said to be worth even more.


Tags:
Craig Chapple
Craig Chapple
Senior Editor

Craig Chapple is Senior Editor of PocketGamer.biz and InfluencerUpdate.biz. He was previously Deputy Editor at Develop and Online Editor at Nintendo of Europe.

Related Articles

News Jun 6th, 2019

Zynga launches Snapchat exclusive game Tiny Royale

News May 28th, 2019

Zynga sells off San Francisco headquarters for $600 million

as The Charticle May 20th, 2019

Can the Game of Thrones games survive without the hit TV show?

News May 14th, 2019

Frank Gibeau: 5G potential for mobile is "profound"

Interview May 14th, 2019

Weighing up Zynga's $250m Gram acquisition one year on

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies