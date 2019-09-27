Rovio, Seriously, Supercell and more unite for SpecialEffect's One Special Day 2019 x

Mobile games companies such as Supercell, Rovio and Sega are taking part in SpecialEffect's One Special Day campaign.



The annual charity event will see more than 50 companies from the industry come together to donate all UK revenue made on October 4th, 2010 to charity. Money raised will go towards creating custom controllers designed for specific disabilities.

In-game purchases in the UK from Clash of Clans, Angry Birds, Best Fiends, Fastlane and more will all go towards the cause.

Since 2016 One Special Day has raised over $1.1 million (£900,000), with the 2019 campaign looking to add $430,000 (£350,000) to this figure.

Year-round project

“Although One Special Day happens on a particular day each year – this year, Friday, October 4th – it’s actually a year-round project that involves everyone at SpecialEffect to some degree,” founder Dr Mick Donegan told PocketGamer.biz.

“A small number of us are in conversation with the key contributors to One Special Day throughout the year and we are very lucky fact that many of our friends in the games industry introduce us to other potential partners, helping the event to grow year on year.”

Seriously CEO and co-founder Andrew Stalbow added: “It’s been really gratifying to see the mobile community come together to support this work, and we are hoping to have a record number of developers join us this year.”

Any companies looking to join the One Special Day initiative can contact SpecialEffect’s partnerships team at nick@specialeffect.org.uk or barry@specialeffect.org.uk