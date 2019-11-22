Animoca Brands, Pixowl, Blockchain Cuties and Reality Clash speaking at first Blockchain Gamer LIVE! gaming conference in January

Taking place as part of Pocket Gamer Connects London - Europe's biggest B2B event for the games industry - Blockchain Gamer LIVE!

Blockchain technology has the potential to truly revolutionise the games industry, with incredible opportunities and big rewards on offer, but no shortage of issues to navigate in these very early days.

Which is precisely why we’re bringing Blockchain Gamer LIVE! London on January 20-21, where 50 speakers will share their expertise over 4 tracks – from blockchain basics to game design knowhow to top trends and where the industry goes next.

Connect with developers, platforms, investors, media and more.

The games industry is changing for good.

50 speakers including:

Alto.io, Patrick Kreuch, Marketing Director

Patrick Kreuch, Marketing Director Animoca Brands, Robby Yung, CEO

Robby Yung, CEO Blockchain Cuties, Vladimir Tomko, Co-founder & CEO

Vladimir Tomko, Co-founder & CEO Blockchain Game Alliance, Manon Burgel, Co-founder

Manon Burgel, Co-founder Blockchainizator, Nicolas Sierro, Digital Product Manager

Nicolas Sierro, Digital Product Manager Claymatic, Alex Amsel, Co-founder

Alex Amsel, Co-founder Deckbound, Gareth Jenkins, Founder

Gareth Jenkins, Founder Pixowl, Sebastien Borget, Co-founder & COO

Sebastien Borget, Co-founder & COO Reality Clash, Tony Pearce, Co-founder

About Pocket Gamer Connects London 2020

London is the birthplace of the Connects international series of events for the games industry, and it has been our home for many years.

Covering mobile, PC, console and blockchain gaming, over 2,800 industry professionals from all around the world will join us once again for two days of jam-packed conference talks, seminars, panels, pitches, networking, showcases and more.

You could make key contacts for your business by taking advantage of our online meeting scheduler which is free to all attendees.

Alongside the 24 conference tracks featuring the above speakers, we run a host of fringe events that are great networking opportunities, such as:

Book now!

Every ticket also grants you access to two amazing partner events - Pocket Gamer Connects and Blockchain Gamer LIVE! You could save up to $210 with our Mid-Term discount - although these savings won’t last forever, so don’t miss out and book now!