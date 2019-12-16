News

Mobile games generated $41.5 billion in 12 months

By , Staff Writer

Mobile games have generated $41.5 billion in one year according to Liftoff’s Mobile App Trends Report.

The report looked at all the apps on both Google Play and the App Store between September 1st 2018 and August 31st 2019.

In terms of in-game revenue, iOS and Android made $22.5 billion and $18.9 billion respectively.

Previously, the combined total was $39.8 billion - giving this year an increase of 4 per cent.

In those 12 months, 222,903 new games were launched on Android while 55,572 made their way to iOS. This means that Google Play outnumbered the App store 4:1 when it came to new titles.

When it came to downloads, Google Play proved to be the most popular store with 41.2 million. The App Store saw 15.3 million installs.

User retention

When it came to user retention, Day 1 was 31 per cent and 29 per cent for casual games and hardcore games respectively.

Day 7 retention for casual games dropped 9.8 per cent and 9 per cent for hardcore titles.

Finally, on Day 30 the per cent of users retained dropped to 3.5 and 3 per cent respectively. 


