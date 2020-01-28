Find out what awaits you at Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle

Pocket Gamer Connects is back in Seattle for the second time this May 11th and 12th - and it’s going to take things to the next level!

Over 750 attendees from 600 companies all around the world will head Stateside to learn from 160 world-class speakers across 14 jam-packed conference tracks, as they share their expert insight into the mobile gaming market, the esports industry, working with influencers and more.

We already have some amazing speakers confirmed to take part, including Bungie’s Chris Gossett; Ed Fries from 1Up Ventures; Laura Warner of Niantic Labs; Karim Farghaly, Bandai Namco; and ArenaNet’s Daniel McLaren.

We’ll bring you more information about the first speakers soon.

Big Screen Gaming

After an incredible debut at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki - and an even more successful sophomore showing in London this year - Big Screen Gaming lands in the USA! An extension of our previous PC Connects events, Big Screen Gaming covers everything you need to know about PC, console and XR gaming, from analysis of the present market to technical talks and game design.

Additionally, Pocket Gamer Connects will hold a separate track for blockchain gaming. From blockchain basics to future trends, you can explore its impact on games and how you can include it in your next project.

The showfloor

As ever at our conferences, our expo floor will contain a dedicated showcase area for developers, big or small, to share their projects and talent to a worldwide industry audience. The Big Indie Zone is focused on the work of lone developers and indie teams, and it’s a vibrant, creative, and eccentric space for publishers looking to sign promising titles. It’s always one of the most popular features at our shows.

Organise your meetings and network with ease

It’s also a great opportunity for everyone to catch up with old friends or make new ones, and see what the competition is working on.

Organise your meetings and network with ease

We provide all our attendees with access to our free online meeting scheduler, which allows everyone to organise and set up meetings with anyone out of the 750 industry folk attending Pocket Gamer Connects. Network without any limits and track down that all-important contact for your business.

And if that wasn’t enough to suit your appetite, our Publisher SpeedMatch sessions make a return in Seattle! These sessions pair developers with publishers speed-dating style, perfect for first contact meetings with new prospects.

Looking for investment?

Very Big Indie Pitch returns to Seattle with a PC & console dedicated pitch alongside our staple mobile pitch

If you’re seeking funding for any games business, or an investor looking to spend in the sector, then check out our Investor Connector! This event selects applicants for one-on-one meetings with investors to make initial contact and discuss their potential involvement.

Meet the media

We welcome the mainstream, specialist and international media to our shows, allowing you to raise awareness for your projects outside the conference and into the gaming world.

Very Big Indie Pitch

Our beloved and ever-growing Very Big Indie Pitch is back for Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle, with two separate pitches for both mobile developers and PC and console developers! You could be in with a chance to win media coverage prizes worth thousands of dollars, all while gaining important feedback on your game from a panel of our expert judges.

Global Connects Party

Super Early Bird tickets are on sale now with savings up to $375!

Last but certainly not least, on the first night of the conference, we’ll host the Global Connects Party once again! Keep the networking going until late all while enjoying a free bar, finger food and some tunes to unwind after a busy day of conferencing.

Call for speakers

We’re inviting anyone interested in speaking at Pocket Gamer Connects and Big Screen Gaming in Seattle to get in touch. We’re also seeking speakers for Hong Kong, Helsinki and Jordan later this year.

If you’d like to share your expert insight with our industry audience at any of these events, be it a seminar or a panel debate, submit your proposal here. If you have any problems with the form, please email patty.toledo@steelmedianetwork.com.

An awesome discounted offer!

Join us for Pocket Gamer Connects and Big Screen Gaming Seattle on May 11th and 12th. Tickets are on sale now with our Super Early Bird prices offering savings of up to $375 if you book now!