How to get into Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2020 - FREE!

Back for it’s second edition in Seattle, Pocket Gamer Connects returns to the States on May 11th and 12th, 2020 - and you can get involved without spending a cent.

Over 750 industry professionals from all around the world will gather at The Grand Hyatt, Seattle, for two days of jam-packed conference tracks, seminars, networking, pitches, showcases and more.

Making its debut in the States is our partner event Big Screen Gaming, bringing coverage of all things PC, console and XR front and centre.

Tickets are currently on sale with our Early Bird prices, enabling you to save up to $275.

But the best things in life are free, including a pass to Pocket Gamer Connects. And as it happens, here’s four ways you can go about it!

1) Participate in the Very Big Indie Pitch (Mobile Edition) + (PC & Console Edition)

The Big Indie Pitch sees indie developers engage in a speed-dating-styled pitching competition to earn fabulous feedback from our panel of expert judges and the chance to win promotional packages worth thousands of dollars. This year in Seattle, we are opening up the competition to not just mobile developers, but PC and console developers too, so we can support a huge variety of indie developers. Think you got what it takes? Find out more here.

2) Sign up for our Big Indie Zone programme

Not much of a pitcher? That’s cool! We have a history of supporting indie developers at our shows, and Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle is no different. We have launched a new initiative for 2020 where you could demo your work in person to the entire games industry FREE! The Big Indie Zone has been designed to help indie developers reach investors, publishers and partners.

It’s an amazing opportunity to get your games in front of some of the most important and influential professionals from around the world. Sounds good? Then make sure you apply here!

3) Work in the media

We welcome all forms of media to attend Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle to cover the event for the latest news, feature research and in-person interviews. All we ask for in return is that you let your audience know in advance you’ll be there. Easy right? And if you share this registration link and encourage them to come along, we might be able to grant you access to the exclusive VIP area. Apply for accreditation here.

4) Volunteer to work at the show

Running an event like Pocket Gamer Connects is no cake walk, it takes a small army of people behind the scenes to keep the wheels rolling. And that’s why in return for their hard work and valuable time, each volunteer gets a free pass to our show!

Whether you’re studying event management in college, started being a runner for a start-up studio, or simply want to learn from the people behind your favourite game, sign up here! You will be granted access to all content Pocket Gamer Connects has to offer.

Four paths, one choice

The choice is now yours out of these four options. Which one works for you to gain access to Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle completely free of charge?

If none of those options work for you, book your tickets here and save up to $275!