Ustwo gains 'business for good' B Corp status

Monument Valley developer and media service group Ustwo has qualified for B Corp status.

B Corp is a certification process which ranks businesses' performance across five categories: governance, workers, customers, community, and the environment.

Only companies that exceed a certain threshold across these elements gain the status, which is designed to highlight finding a balance between "profit and purpose" and building a "more inclusive and sustainable economy".

Certification is reevaluated every three years.

Something bigger

"I feel with B Corp we have finally found our community of impact driven, progressive organisations," said ustwo co-founder John "Sinx" Sinclair.

"It is lovely to be part of something bigger than our own business, and it has given us a renewed drive and energy to focus on making a measurable impact."

"When you look after people, they go on to do great work. It's that magic combo that has seen ustwo make it to 15 years, 250 passionate people, seven locations around the world, 100s of incredible clients, one Apple design award, two BAFTAs and over 30 investments into companies we believe in," said co-founder Matt "Mills" Miller.

"For the next 15 years we want to make sure we give more than we take from the world. I'm grateful that we are in a position where we not only want to use the business as a true force for good, but we believe it's an imperative."