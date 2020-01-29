News

Ustwo gains 'business for good' B Corp status

Ustwo gains 'business for good' B Corp status
By , Contributing Editor

Monument Valley developer and media service group Ustwo has qualified for B Corp status.

B Corp is a certification process which ranks businesses' performance across five categories: governance, workers, customers, community, and the environment.

Only companies that exceed a certain threshold across these elements gain the status, which is designed to highlight finding a balance between "profit and purpose" and building a "more inclusive and sustainable economy".

Certification is reevaluated every three years.

Something bigger

"I feel with B Corp we have finally found our community of impact driven, progressive organisations," said ustwo co-founder John "Sinx" Sinclair.

"It is lovely to be part of something bigger than our own business, and it has given us a renewed drive and energy to focus on making a measurable impact."

"When you look after people, they go on to do great work. It's that magic combo that has seen ustwo make it to 15 years, 250 passionate people, seven locations around the world, 100s of incredible clients, one Apple design award, two BAFTAs and over 30 investments into companies we believe in," said co-founder Matt "Mills" Miller.

"For the next 15 years we want to make sure we give more than we take from the world. I'm grateful that we are in a position where we not only want to use the business as a true force for good, but we believe it's an imperative."


Tags:
Jon Jordan
Jon Jordan
Contributing Editor

A Pocket Gamer co-founder, Jon is Contributing Editor at PG.biz which means he acts like a slightly confused uncle who's forgotten where he's left his glasses. As well as letters and cameras, he likes imaginary numbers and legumes.

Related Articles

Stateside Nov 21st, 2014

Learning from Taylor Swift: Your game is worthless but you can give it value

News Sep 17th, 2019

Monument Valley dev Ustwo goes all-in for Apple Arcade announcing launch game Assemble With Care

News Aug 2nd, 2019

Ustwo begins work on Monument Valley 3

News May 20th, 2016

Two years and 26 million downloads on, Monument Valley has generated $14.3 million

Job News Feb 11th, 2016

Join Ida: Monument Valley developer ustwo games is hiring

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies