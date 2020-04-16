Gamescom and Devcom 2020 physical events pulled after Germany pushes lockdown restrictions to August 31st

Cologne video games trade shows Gamescom and Devcom will not be taking place later this year after Germany placed a blanket ban on major events until the end of August.

As reported by local news site N-TV, all major events have been restricted until August 31st due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, which leaves no hope of Gamescom or Devcom taking place physically. The event was set to be held between August 22nd and 29th at Cologne's Koelnmesse convention centre.

The show's organisers have said that Gamescom will still take place digitally. Taking to Twitter (below), the event's official account said it would be providing more information in the near future.

Another one gone

Gamescom is the latest event to bite the bullet due to the coronavirus pandemic. LA trade show E3 was pulled, as were fan events for Minecraft and Eve Online. Meanwhile, San Francisco's GDC 2020 was delayed from March until August – which does seem somewhat optimistic – while EGX Rezzed and Reboot Develop Blue have both been postponed until later in the year. Develop:Brighton has moved from its July dates until November, too.

Devcom, which is held before Gamescom at Koelnmesse, said at the start of April that the event would go digital if it wasn't able to be held physically.

Even though not all details are known at present, the nationwide ban on major events until the end of August will also affect the planning for #gamescom2020. Furthermore: gamescom 2020 will definitely take place digitally! We will provide further information shortly. — gamescom (@gamescom) April 15, 2020

This story first appeared on PCGamesInsider.biz.