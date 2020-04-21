News

Apple rolls out App Store to 20 new countries in Africa, the Middle East, and more

By , Staff Writer

Apple has revealed that the company will be rolling out its App Store to 20 new countries in regions including Africa and the Middle East.

As reported by Reuters, the digital distribution platform is the largest move made Apple regarding the store in almost a decade, following the expansion into India, Russia and over 50 other countries in 2012.

Eight of the 20 new countries receiving the App Store are based in Africa. Specifically, the platform will become available in Cameroon, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ivory Coast, Gabon, Libya, Morocco, Rwanda and Zambia.

Additionally, Afghanistan, Iraq, the Maldives, Myanmar and several nations in the Balkans and Oceania will be included. The mobile platform will now be available in 175 countries globally.

Apple Music

Apple Music will similarly make its way to 52 further countries and regions. Last year, Apple senior vice president Eddy Cue confirmed that the streaming service had surpassed 60 million subscribers.

It's expected that the App Store will continue to take a cut between 15 per cent and 30 per cent of sales as per other regions. PocketGamer.biz has reached out to Apple for further details.

Apple recently announced that despite the coronavirus pandemic, the firm did ship 2.5 million iPhones in China last month.

However, the mobile maker did confirm that a number of developers are taking advantage of the coronavirus for their games via the App Store Keyword Field.


