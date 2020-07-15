The Top 50 Mobile Game Makers 2020 list is coming...

Submissions for the Top 50 Mobile Game Makers 2020 list has closed, and we have received a huge response from developers and publishers around the world.

Thanks to everyone who submitted, we now have a huge list of studios to sort through, and we're beginning the process of whittling those down to our final 50 and deciding who goes where in the final rankings.

But what exactly is the Top 50 Mobile Game Makers list? It's our chance to celebrate the best companies making mobile games, looking at a mix of their reported revenues and download figures, potential to make a big splash in the future, and our own feelings on the games they release.

Blast from the past

These lists have become an annual staple - you can check out 2019's list right now if you missed it - and we're looking at ways to make it an even bigger event while the world continues to hold tight in their homes.

What exactly that looks like is still being discussed here at PocketGamer.biz, but rest assured that we'll be making a big deal out of the reveal, as one might expect when celebrating the best studios in the mobile games space.

So sit tight, and keep your eyes peeled for more info in the coming weeks as we finalise our list, confirm our plans, and get ready to share our Top 50 Mobile Game Makers with the world...