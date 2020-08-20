Nintendo is bringing the Switch to Brazil

Nintendo is finally going to bring its Switch hardware to Brazil.

As announced via Twitter (below), the popular console will come to the South American country soon, although there is no release date yet. Currently, those in Brazil who want the Switch have to pay to have it imported which can come with a hefty fee.

The Brazilian games market has grown in recent years, which may have finally brought the country to Nintendo's attention. In 2019, it was revealed that the number of games companies in Brazil had more than doubled between 2014 and 2018, with the number of firms hitting 276.

Greetings to all the Brazilian Nintendo fans out there! We’re excited to announce that #NintendoSwitch will be coming soon to Brazil!



Switch it up

The Nintendo Switch is an undoubtedly popular console, as shown in the company's latest financial report. The console has shifted 61.44 million units since its release in March 2017 and has seen software sales of 406.67 million units.

In the UK alone, Switch sales have more than doubled in the last year, and this is despite the production issues Nintendo faced as a direct result of the coronavirus pandemic.