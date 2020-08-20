News

Nintendo is bringing the Switch to Brazil

Nintendo is bringing the Switch to Brazil
By , Staff Writer

Nintendo is finally going to bring its Switch hardware to Brazil.

As announced via Twitter (below), the popular console will come to the South American country soon, although there is no release date yet. Currently, those in Brazil who want the Switch have to pay to have it imported which can come with a hefty fee.

The Brazilian games market has grown in recent years, which may have finally brought the country to Nintendo's attention. In 2019, it was revealed that the number of games companies in Brazil had more than doubled between 2014 and 2018, with the number of firms hitting 276.

Switch it up

The Nintendo Switch is an undoubtedly popular console, as shown in the company's latest financial report. The console has shifted 61.44 million units since its release in March 2017 and has seen software sales of 406.67 million units.

In the UK alone, Switch sales have more than doubled in the last year, and this is despite the production issues Nintendo faced as a direct result of the coronavirus pandemic.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

as News Jul 7th, 2020

Nintendo is not giving up on its mobile division

News Jul 3rd, 2020

Nintendo Switch sales have more than doubled in the UK since last year

as News Jun 29th, 2020

Nintendo Switch production is getting back on track

News May 19th, 2020

Nintendo files two lawsuits against Switch hackers

as News May 13th, 2020

Animal Crossing: New Horizons shifts nearly 4 million units in Japan

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies