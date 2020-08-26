Discover how to grow your games at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital

Just over two weeks remain until Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital, which takes place between September 14th and 18th.

Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital will continue our string of successful digital events. Yet again, we will provide excellent panels, interesting talks, and fringe events, and we have improved upon the meeting system since our last go around.

The number of tracks has increased for our Helsinki event. We have 15 insightful tracks for attendees to take in – subjects include growth, esports, live ops, global trends, Blockchain and big screen gaming.

Every day we will look at each of the 15 tracks in turn. Today is The Growth Track, your chance to learn all about growing your game from some of the industry's finest minds.

9:30 - The track will kick off with a superstar session from Lab Cave's business development executive Anna Frangogianni. She will discuss how to bring a new life into your game through the use of a case study.

10:00 - Up next, learn how to nail ASO with Apple Search Ads, as SplitMetrics SearchAdsHQ customer service manager Olga Baranovskaya holds a session on the subject.

10:30 - Want to learn how to grow into a large studio? Then you do not want to miss a talk with Belka Games' vice president of business development Yuriy Krasilnikov, as he will explain how Belka went from a team of 30 to 300.

11:00 - Next, we will have a fireside chat with Steel Media's own Sophia Aubrey Drake and Kwalee publishing manager Jake Parker. The pair will discuss why you should listen to a publisher about game design.

11:30 - The first of our panels will focus on the topic of how your campaigns can also improve your organic growth. Five industry experts will take to the stage, the first being Ascended Studio head of growth Sami Mahmood and Lab Cave director of business development and publishing Jami Wardman. They shall be joined by Kukouri Mobile Entertainment CCO Mikko Kahara, Imperia Online CMO and CBDO Mariela Tzvetanova and Crazy Labs' UA and marketing team lead Nimrod Klinger.

14:30 - The afternoon sessions will kick off with our second panel, building a clear vision for your brand. Four experts will offer their insight, starting with Riot Games' director of European brand Mark Cox, Genuine Entertainment CEO and creative director Joe LeFavi, Paradox Interactive business developer Dhaunae De Vir and Dimoso founder and CEO Jacki Vause.

15:20 - Next, we will join Azarus co-founder and CEO Alexander Casassovici as he holds a talk on helping creators drive watch-time & playtime to your game.

15:50 - Need to get ready for iOS 14? Then join IronSource vice president of growth Yevgeny Peres, for his session titled The Game Developer's Guide to iOS 14: Expectations & Preparations.

16:20 - Time for the final panel of the Growth Track, and our experts will discuss how to use UA funding effectively. Taking to the stage is ChargeUp Games co-founder Adam Flanders and Jam City vice president for user acquisition marketing Brian Sapp. They will be joined by Metamoki head of product, monetisation and UA Eiso Kawamoto, Hyper Hippo Entertainment CEO Sam Fisher and Playtika head of performance marketing Dror Gilran.

17:10 - The track's final session will be a fireside chat between Drake Star Partners partner Michael Metzger and Ascendant Digital CEO Mark Gerhard. They will discuss the "red hot gaming M&A market".

Check out the full schedule to see the complete range of impressive speakers attending. You can also check out our other track rundowns and coverage of previous Pocket Gamer Connects conferences ahead of the event itself.

Like what you see? Well, there's still time to register for Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital here.