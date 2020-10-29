News

Netherlands Gambling Authority charges EA $5.86m over FIFA loot boxes

By , PCGamesInsider Contributing Editor

US publishing giant Electronic Arts is being fined €5m ($5.86m) by the Netherlands Gambling Authority (KSA).

In a post on the organisation's website, it wrote that the company has been violating local law by selling loot boxes for its FIFA football titles. In 2018, this business model was classified as gambling in some video games in the Netherlands as they were not in compliance with local law.

"The KSA believes it is crucial to shield vulnerable groups, such as minors, from exposure to gambling," the organisation's chair René Jansen said.

"For that reason, the KSA supports a strict separation between gaming and gambling. Gamers are often young and therefore particularly susceptible to developing an addiction. As such, gambling elements have no place in games."

