'Dynamic Difficulty' class-action lawsuit against EA gets dropped

Publishing giant apparently showed the legal team "detailed technical information" to show this tech isn't in use

By , PCGamesInsider Contributing Editor

EA has managed to convince the lawyers representing a class-action case that it does not use its "Dynamic Difficulty Adjustment" (DDA) technology to change how hard its games are.

In a blog post – as spotted by GI.biz – the publishing giant said that the case has been dismissed after it provided the plaintiff's legal representation with "detailed technical information" to confirm that DDA isn't used to impact difficulty in the Ultimate Team modes for FIFA, Madden or NHL. The case was voluntarily dismissed with the US District Court for the Northern District of California on February 11th.

"While EA does own a patent for DDA technology, that technology never was in FIFA, Madden or NHL, and never will be," the publisher wrote.

"We would not use DDA technology to give players an advantage or disadvantage in online multiplayer modes in any of our games and we absolutely do not have it in FIFA, Madden or NHL."

Worth the loot?

The case was initially filed against EA in November of last year, with EA saying that its claims were "baseless and misrepresent our games."

This is just one class-action lawsuit that EA is facing. The firm is facing another in the Northern District of California over FIFA Ultimate Team loot boxes, while there's a Canadian class-action case over EA's monetisation model.

This story first appeared on PCGamesInsider.biz.


Tags:
Alex Calvin
Alex Calvin
PCGamesInsider Contributing Editor

Alex Calvin is a freelance journalist who writes about the business of games. He started out at UK trade paper MCV in 2013 and left as deputy editor over three years later. In June 2017, he joined Steel Media as the editor for new site PCGamesInsider.biz. In October 2019 he left this full-time position at the company but still contributes to the site on a daily basis. He has also written for GamesIndustry.biz, VGC, Games London, The Observer/Guardian and Esquire UK.

